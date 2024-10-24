Atlanta United

Southern Fried Soccer: Atlanta United vs. Inter Miami in MLS playoffs

Atlanta United midfielder Saba Lobzhanidze (9) battles for possesion against Atlanta United defender Stian Gregersen (5) during the second half at Mercedez Bens-Stadium. on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)

Atlanta United midfielder Saba Lobzhanidze (9) battles for possesion against Atlanta United defender Stian Gregersen (5) during the second half at Mercedez Bens-Stadium. on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, in Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/ AJC)
By
1 minute ago

In this episode of the podcast “Southern Fried Soccer,” host Doug Roberson of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution recaps Atlanta United’s win over Montreal in the wild-card round of the MLS playoffs, and previews its next round against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami.

You’ll hear from interim manager Rob Valentino and players Stian Gregersen, Brooks Lennon and Derrick Williams.

Roberson also answers your questions.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 0

March 31 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 0

April 6 Atlanta United 1, NYCFC 1

April 14 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

April 20 Cincinnati 2, Atlanta United 1

April 27 Atlanta United 1, Chicago 1

May 4 Minnesota 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte Independence 0 in U.S. Open Cup

May 11 D.C. United 3, Atlanta United 2

May 15 Cincinnati 1, Atlanta United 0

May 18 Atlanta United 1, Nashville 1

May 21 Atlanta United 0 (5), Charleston 0 (4) in U.S. Open Cup

May 25 LAFC 1, Atlanta United 0

May 29 Atlanta United 3, Miami 1

June 2 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 2

June 15 Atlanta United 2, Houston 2

June 19 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

June 22 Atlanta United 1, St. Louis 1

June 29 Atlanta United 2, Toronto 1

July 3 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

July 6 Real Salt Lake 5, Atlanta United 2

July 9 vs. Indy Eleven 2, Atlanta United 1

July 13 Montreal 1, Atlanta United 0

July 17 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 20 Atlanta United 2, Columbus 1

July 26 D.C. United 3 (6), Atlanta United 3 (5) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 4 Santos Laguna 0 (5), Atlanta United 0 (3) in Leagues Cup

Aug. 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

Aug. 31 Atlanta United 1, Charlotte 0

Sept. 14 Nashville 2, Atlanta United 0

Sept. 18 Atlanta United 2, Inter Miami 2

Sept. 21 Atlanta United 2, Red Bulls 2

Sept. 28 Atlanta United 1, Philadelphia 1

Oct. 2 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

Oct. 5 Atlanta United 2, Red Bulls 1

Oct. 19 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 1

Oct. 22 Atlanta United 2 (5), Montreal 2 (4) in wildcard round

Oct. 25 Atlanta United at Inter Miami in playoffs, Game 1

Nov. 2 Inter Miami at Atlanta United in playoffs, Game 2

Nov. 9 Atlanta United at Inter Miami in playoffs, Game 3 (if necessary)

