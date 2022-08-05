Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Seattle

Goals for/against: Atlanta United 29/33; Seattle 30/27

Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 32.6/31.9; Seattle 32.3/33.8

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Atlanta United

Josef Martinez: Five goals, three assists

Ronaldo Cisneros: Six goals, one assist

Dom Dwyer: Four goals

Marcelino Moreno: Two goals, five assists

Thiago Almada: Three goals, six assists

Seattle

Jordan Morris: Six goals, one assist

Nicolas Lodeiro: Five goals, four assists

Raul Ruidiaz: Five goals

Cristian Roldan: Three goals, four assists

OFFICIATING CREW

Referee: Armando Villareal

Assistants: Corey Parker, Logan Brown

Fourth official: Nima Saghafi

VAR: Ismail Elfath

AVAR: Jonathan Johnson

INJURY REPORTS

For Atlanta United

Questionable: Ronald Hernandez (MCL) and Brooks Lennon (MCL).

Out: Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Dylan Castanheira, (Achilles), Emerson Hyndman (quad), Brad Guzan (Achilles) and Miles Robinson. (Achilles).

For Seattle

Unavailable

WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME

“We need victories; we need three points. And yeah, I think the quality of the sessions just raised was naturally good. Andrew (Gutman), with Ronald (Hernandez), with Brooks (Lennon) with Edwin (Mosquera), losing the good players were really hard. I think just the quality of training sessions have been very good this week. So we just need to prepare ourselves for winning.” −Pineda

“In my opinion, the best coach in MLS. Maybe I have some bias, but I’ve seen him achieving more than anyone else in his time in MLS. I can see working directly with him why he’s so successful. So he deserves all the credit, in my opinion. But also, he’s a great friend for me, a great mentor. So I’m going to be very happy to see him again.” − Pineda on facing Schmetzer

“I think probably, if they score first, this is going to be even more close. If we score first, I think it can turn into something more open.” − Pineda

ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11

Goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo

Right fullback Aiden McFadden

Centerback Juan Jose Purata

Centerback Alan Franco

Left fullback Andrew Gutman

Midfielder Matheus Rossetto

Midfielder Santiago Sosa

Right wing Luiz Araujo

Attacking Midfielder Thiago Almada

Left wing Caleb Wiley

Striker Josef Martinez

Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule

Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1

March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0

March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1

March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3

April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0

April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0

April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0

April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1

May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1

May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2

May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1

June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0

June 25 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1

June 30 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1

July 3 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2

July 9 Austin 3, Atlanta United 0

July 13 Atlanta United 2, Real Salt Lake 1

July 17 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1

July 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0

July 30 Atlanta United 0, Chicago 0

August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC

August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

August 21 at Columbus, 5:30 p.m., FS1

August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV

August 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX

Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas

Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE