Info to know: Atlanta United vs. Seattle

Atlanta United (6-8-8) will play Seattle (9-11-2) in an MLS game Saturday. Kickoff is set for 3:08 p.m. The game will be televised on ABC.
You can follow Doug Roberson’s live coverage on Twitter (@DougRobersonAJC). He will post a game story at AJC.com at the final whistle.
Managers: Atlanta United’s Gonzalo Pineda vs. Seattle’s Brian Schmetzer
Site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Home/road records: Atlanta United at home 5-2-4; Seattle on road 3-7-1
Goals for/against: Atlanta United 29/33; Seattle 30/27
Expected goals for/against: Atlanta United 32.6/31.9; Seattle 32.3/33.8
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Atlanta United
Josef Martinez: Five goals, three assists
Ronaldo Cisneros: Six goals, one assist
Dom Dwyer: Four goals
Marcelino Moreno: Two goals, five assists
Thiago Almada: Three goals, six assists
Seattle
Jordan Morris: Six goals, one assist
Nicolas Lodeiro: Five goals, four assists
Raul Ruidiaz: Five goals
Cristian Roldan: Three goals, four assists
OFFICIATING CREW
Referee: Armando Villareal
Assistants: Corey Parker, Logan Brown
Fourth official: Nima Saghafi
VAR: Ismail Elfath
AVAR: Jonathan Johnson
INJURY REPORTS
For Atlanta United
Questionable: Ronald Hernandez (MCL) and Brooks Lennon (MCL).
Out: Ozzie Alonso (torn ACL), Dylan Castanheira, (Achilles), Emerson Hyndman (quad), Brad Guzan (Achilles) and Miles Robinson. (Achilles).
For Seattle
Unavailable
WHAT WAS SAID ABOUT THE GAME
“We need victories; we need three points. And yeah, I think the quality of the sessions just raised was naturally good. Andrew (Gutman), with Ronald (Hernandez), with Brooks (Lennon) with Edwin (Mosquera), losing the good players were really hard. I think just the quality of training sessions have been very good this week. So we just need to prepare ourselves for winning.” −Pineda
“In my opinion, the best coach in MLS. Maybe I have some bias, but I’ve seen him achieving more than anyone else in his time in MLS. I can see working directly with him why he’s so successful. So he deserves all the credit, in my opinion. But also, he’s a great friend for me, a great mentor. So I’m going to be very happy to see him again.” − Pineda on facing Schmetzer
“I think probably, if they score first, this is going to be even more close. If we score first, I think it can turn into something more open.” − Pineda
ATLANTA UNITED’S PREDICTED 11
Goalkeeper Rocco Rios Novo
Right fullback Aiden McFadden
Centerback Juan Jose Purata
Centerback Alan Franco
Left fullback Andrew Gutman
Midfielder Matheus Rossetto
Midfielder Santiago Sosa
Right wing Luiz Araujo
Attacking Midfielder Thiago Almada
Left wing Caleb Wiley
Striker Josef Martinez
For more content about Atlanta United
Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC
On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now
On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson
Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found
Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve
Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C
Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3
If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast...and if you like what you hear please give us a good rating so we can grow the show.
The Atlanta Journal Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week, but we are also throwing in a special limited edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.
-
Atlanta United’s 2022 MLS schedule
Feb. 27 Atlanta United 3, Sporting KC 1
March 5 Colorado 3, Atlanta United 0
March 13 Atlanta United 2, Charlotte 1
March 19 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 3
April 2 Atlanta United 1, D.C. United 0
April 10 Charlotte 1, Atlanta United 0
April 16 Atlanta United 0, Cincinnati 0
April 24 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1
April 30 Montreal 2, Atlanta United 1
May 7 Atlanta United 4, Chicago 1
May 15 Atlanta United 2, New England 2
May 21 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2
May 28 Columbus 2, Atlanta United 1
June 19 Atlanta United 2, Miami 0
June 25 Toronto 2, Atlanta United 1
June 30 New York Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1
July 3 Atlanta United 2, NYCFC 2
July 9 Austin 3, Atlanta United 0
July 13 Atlanta United 2, Real Salt Lake 1
July 17 Atlanta United 1, Orlando 1
July 24 L.A. Galaxy 2, Atlanta United 0
July 30 Atlanta United 0, Chicago 0
August 6 vs. Seattle, 3 p.m., ABC
August 13 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE
August 17 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
August 21 at Columbus, 5:30 p.m., FS1
August 28 vs. D.C. United, 4 p.m., UNIV
August 31 at Philadelphia, 7 p.m., FS1
Sept. 4 at Portland, 5:30 p.m., FOX
Sept. 10 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept. 14 at Orlando, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE
Sept 17 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 1 at New England, 1 p.m., UniMas
Oct. 9 vs. NYCFC, TBD, BSSO/BSSE
About the Author