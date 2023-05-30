Info to know: Atlanta United vs. New England

Atlanta United (6-4-5) will face the New England Revolution (7-3-4) at 7:25 p.m. Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The game will be broadcast on FS1 and is free on Apple TV. You can sync the radio broadcast from 92.9 FM through the app.

Here is a scouting report for the game:

New England manager: Bruce Arena

New England on road: 3-3-1

Atlanta United at home: 5-1-1

New England goals for/against: 22/17

New England expected goals for/against: 22.5/18.2

Atlanta United goals for/against: 29/25

Atlanta United expected goals for/against: 22.5/18.5

New England key players

Bobby Wood: Four goals, three assists

Carles Gil: three goals, five assists

Giacomo Vrioni: three goals

Atlanta United key players

Thiago Almada: Six goals, eight assists

Giorgos Giakoumakis: Eight goals

Brooks Lennon: One goal, six assists

Talking points

Will the Five Stripes continue home success? Atlanta United has been underwhelming on the road (1-3-4) , but it has overcome that in part with great home success (5-1-1). Atlanta United has lost three of its past four against New England, which leads it by two points in the standings.

Guzan returns home. Fans should give a strong applause for Brad Guzan, the veteran goalkeeper who returned far earlier than expected from a torn MCL in his left knee. Guzan was expected to miss 10-to-12 weeks; he returned in seven, starting Saturday only 49 days after sustaining the injury.

Where’s the early urgency? Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda didn’t think his club found a rhythm until around the 60-minute mark Saturday. The team has been much better at home from an urgency standpoint, so he’s hoping for a stronger start Wednesday.

Injury reports

Atlanta United

Out: Amar Sejdic (calf), Erik Lopez (ankle), Ozzie Alonso (ACL recovery) and Caleb Wiley (international duty).

New England

Questionable: Gustavo Bou (leg)

Out: Dylan Borrero (knee), Brandon Bye (shoulder), Nacho Gil (leg), Henry Kessler (hamstring) Maciel (Achilles) Tommy McNamara (leg) and Damian Rivera (international duty).

What was said

“At home, we’ve been much better compared to when we play away. That, again, is something that we’re talking a lot with the players about why we change that much, home versus away. It’s normal that you change a little bit, but why the difference has to be that big. Something to correct. But now we have a game at home, and I hope and feel like we’ll have that sense of urgency from the beginning, and I hope we’ll have a good game.” – Pineda

“They’re (New England) a great team. You can see the players they have, week in and week out on the pitch, are MLS veterans. A lot of guys that have a lot of experience. They’ve had a lot of good results this year, so we’re ready, and we need to get a result at home.” – Lennon

“He’s been great. Tyler (Wolff) is a young kid (20), and he always has the right mentality in training. He works his tail off so that he gets opportunities in games. I always tell him, whether it’s one minute or 90 minutes, no matter how long you’re going to play in a game – and this goes for everyone on the team – you give everything for the badge. He’s been doing that.” – Lennon on Wolff, who has scored two goals in his past two matches across only 19 minutes

Officiating crew

Referee: Rubiel Vazquez

Assistants: Cory Richardson, Eduardo Jeff

4th Official: Sergii Demianchuk

VAR: Younes Marrakchi

AVAR: Tom Supple

Atlanta United’s predicted 11

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan

Centerback Miles Robinson

Centerback JuanJo Purata

Right fullback Brooks Lennon

Left fullback Andrew Gutman

Defensive midfielder Franco Ibarra

Midfielder Santiago Sosa

Attacking midfielder Thiago Almada

Right wing Luiz Araujo

Left wing Derrick Etienne Jr.

Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow Doug Roberson on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 404-526-2527.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 Atlanta United 2, San Jose Earthquakes 1

March 4 Atlanta United 1, Toronto FC 1

March 11 Atlanta United 3, Charlotte FC 0

March 18 Atlanta United 5, Portland 1

March 25 Columbus 6, Atlanta United 1

April 1 Atlanta United 1, New York Red Bulls 0

April 8 Atlanta United 1, New York City FC 1

April 15 Atlanta United 2, Toronto FC 2

April 23 Atlanta United 2, Chicago 1

April 29 Nashville SC 3, Atlanta United 1

May 6 Inter Miami CF 2, Atlanta United 1

May 13 Charlotte 3, Atlanta United 1

May 17 Atlanta United 4, Colorado 0

May 20 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 3

May 27 Atlanta United 1, Orlando City 1

May 31 vs. New England Revolution, 7 p.m., FS1

June 7 or Sept. 13 at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

June 10 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 21 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

June 24 at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox

July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA