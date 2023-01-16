Don’t expect too many changes to Atlanta United’s ideas

“So, a lot of things to improve on that end, but happy with also many things,” Pineda said. “The good thing is we did a few good things, and we need to build on that. And I’m very positive that we will achieve that after this process.”

Other things that Pineda said the team will work on are defensive transition and its defensive middle block. Opponents scored 54 goals, tied for eighth most allowed, on 421 shots, of which 119 were on goal. To illustrate the difference in Atlanta United’s shots compared with its opponents, it allowed a league-high 0.40 goals per shots on target. Its goals per shots on target was 0.26, tied for worst in MLS.

Improving in these areas in the next few weeks would be helped by the team staying injury free. Last year’s training camp was affected by injuries to several players, including Santiago Sosa, Emerson Hyndman, Franco Ibarra and Machop Chol. Last season’s preseason camp was also affected by Miles Robinson, Brooks Lennon, Martinez and Ronald Hernandez spending a lot of time with their national teams in their camps. Lennon then sustained an injury. Thiago Almada was a late arrival after his transfer. Moreno suffered an injury in the first week of camp that kept him out of all of the friendlies.

So, Pineda’s No. 1 goal for this camp is to escape injury free. If the same groups of players can work together, it should build chemistry and confidence.

“I want the same idea of having more of the ball,” Pineda said. “But how we use the ball better in the final third, that’s kind of my main target. After that, defend a bit better, be more solid defensively, that comes also with personnel but also with some principles that we can put across.”

