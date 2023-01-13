Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada returns home a World Cup winner

Almada was one of few bright spots on last season’s team. The attacking midfielder scored six goals with 12 assists. He played well enough to earn a call-up to Argentina’s national team in September and made a good-enough impression that manager Lionel Scaloni called him to the World Cup team when one of the players sustained an injury.

Almada said the invitation to join the team came from a call from Scaloni, who asked Almada if he wanted to travel.

“It was very exciting, and I started to cry because to represent Argentina at the World Cup is the maximum for any player,” Almada said.

Almada came on in the 86th minute of a 2-0 victory against Poland in the group stage. He later became the first active MLS player to win a World Cup.

Almada said he learned things at the World Cup that he can apply to his career, but didn’t want to reveal them. He said it was nice that some Atlanta United supporters welcomed him at the airport when he arrived in the city. He said his teammates also applauded him, which he described as a nice moment.

On the field, though the team has practiced together only a few times, goalkeeper Brad Guzan said he can tell there’s a certain “buzz” about Almada. Guzan said he expects Almada will be even better in his second season with the club than he was last season because now he is used to the country, the league, the franchise, his manager and teammates.

“It’s exciting to see,” Guzan said.

Manager Gonzalo Pineda said something he appreciates about Almada is how grounded he has remained despite being on a World Cup-winning team and getting to play alongside some of the world’s best players, starting with Lionel Messi.

“That’s exactly what he has shown since the very first day he’s been here in 2023 with us,” Pineda said. “Being on time in every meal, in every training session, he’s been doing everything as normal. He’s very humble. And I like that. And so I would like to keep him with that little hunger in him.”

Most of the questions to Almada on a chilly Friday were understandably about his World Cup experience. The most emotion Almada showed during the interview was when he was asked what it was like to hold the trophy. His Instagram handle is a photo of him hugging the trophy to his chin with his left arm while holding his cellphone in his right hand on an airplane. There is also a photo of him and Messi, who is holding the trophy, on an airplane.

“To have the World Cup trophy in your hands, it’s the best feeling there is for a player,” he said. “It’s every player’s dream.”

