ajc logo
X

Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez reportedly agreeing to terms with Miami

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
23 minutes ago

Josef Martinez reportedly is agreeing to terms with Miami and is expected to sign a contract soon with the MLS club.

CL Merlo, a prominent soccer journalist based in South America, reported the update Saturday.

Atlanta United, Martinez’s team for the past six seasons, couldn’t be reached for comment.

To complete the move, Atlanta United either will have to buy out Martinez’s contract, or Miami will have to agree to take on his contract.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Five Stripes manager Gonzalo Pineda said Friday that Martinez was training by himself at the team’s facility to minimize the risk of injury ahead of a possible trade.

Martinez’s deal with Miami will be for one year, according to Merlo. Martinez was entering the final year of his contract with Atlanta United. He had a guaranteed salary of $4,141,667 as of September 2022, according to the MLSPA. He was the 12th-highest-paid player in the league.

Martinez scored 103 goals in regular-season and playoff games for Atlanta United. He helped the club win the MLS Cup in 2018 and Campeones Cup and U.S. Open Cup in 2019.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Southern Fried Soccer podcast can be found

Apple - https://apple.co/3ISD6Ve

Spotify - https://spoti.fi/3L8TN0C

Google podcasts - https://bit.ly/32KlZW3

If you are listening to us for the first time, please follow us on Apple, Spotify or wherever you get your podcast ... and if you like what you hear, please give us a good rating so we can grow the show. If you have questions about the MLS team, you can email Doug Roberson at droberson@ajc.com, DM him on Twitter @dougrobersonajc or call 770-810-5297.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a special offer for Atlanta United supporters and listeners to this podcast. If you subscribe today, you will not only get unlimited digital access to the AJC and the Sunday paper for $2.30 a week but we are also throwing in a special limited-edition Atlanta United and Atlanta Journal-Constitution scarf. So sign up now at subscribe.ajc.com/utdscarf.

Atlanta United’s 2023 MLS schedule

Feb. 25 vs. San Jose Earthquakes, 7:30 p.m.

March 4 vs. Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

March 11 at Charlotte FC, noon, Fox

March 18 vs. Portland Timbers, 7:30 p.m.

March 25 at Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

April 1 vs. New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

April 8 at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

April 15 at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.

April 23 vs. Chicago Fire FC, 4:30 p.m., FS1

April 29 at Nashville SC, 1:30 p.m., Fox

May 6 at Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

May 13 vs. Charlotte FC, 7:30 p.m.

May 17 vs. Colorado Rapids, 7:30 p.m.

May 20 at Chicago Fire FC, 8:30 p.m.

May 27 at Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m.

May 31 vs. New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m., FS1

June 3 at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

June 10 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 21 vs. New York City FC, 7:30 p.m.

June 24 at New York Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

July 2 vs. Philadelphia Union, 4 p.m., Fox

July 8 at CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 12 at New England Revolution, 7:30 p.m.

July 15 vs. Orlando City SC, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Aug. 20 at Seattle Sounders, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 26 vs. Nashville SC, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 30 vs. FC Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 2 at FC Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sept. 16 vs. Inter Miami CF, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 20 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 23 vs. CF Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 4 at Philadelphia Union, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 7 vs. Columbus Crew, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 21 at FC Cincinnati, TBA

About the Author

Follow Doug Roberson on facebookFollow Doug Roberson on twitter

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons don’t have to wait on Desmond Ridder

Credit: Danny Karnik

Pittsburgh deals home loss to Georgia Tech
1h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

More Georgia Bulldogs leaving via transfer portal

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Is the Falcons’ rebuild ready to bear fruit?

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Is the Falcons’ rebuild ready to bear fruit?

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves agree to contracts with all arbitration-eligible players except Max Fried
The Latest

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Atlanta United’s Thiago Almada returns home a World Cup winner
Atlanta United’s Josef Martinez training by himself ahead of possible trade
Atlanta United signs goalkeeper Clement Diop
Featured

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Photos: One more Dawg Walk for the champion Bulldogs
4h ago
How to find UGA championship pages and souvenirs from the AJC
At-risk apartment tenants in Georgia need your help: A letter to Georgia lawmakers
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top