Atlanta United’s Brad Guzan is back and ready to play

He underwent surgery April 20 and soon his rehab began. Guzan was a constant at the team’s training facility, first with a scooter to help him move around, then wearing a boot, then sneakers, then cleats.

On Friday, Guzan was jumping and diving to stop shots as if it were a year ago.

“I feel 21, but I’m not 21,” he said.

Guzan said he feels no aftereffects from the surgery and rehab. The team’s sports science staff has put together a program to have him ready for the opening game.

“We have seven weeks of preseason this time, and that gives us the good time frame to see all of the players, whether they were injured or not, who’s ready and fit to start the first game,” manager Gonzalo Pineda said. “And, hopefully, Brad can be available for that first game.”

If Guzan isn’t ready, the team signed Quentin Westberg and Clement Diop. Guzan knew there would be competition. Vice President Carlos Bocanegra told him just after the season that moves would be made, just in case. Plus, Guzan is in the final year of his contract.

“I’m going to play until until someone tells me not to,” he said.

Really, playing has to be better than watching what happened last season. The team failed to make the playoffs for the second time in three seasons. Guzan, a team captain and very vocal leader when on the field, said he could feel “rages” while riding the elevator down from the suites where he would watch the games to the home locker room. When the negative feelings would subside Guzan said he would think about ways that he could try to be a better leader to help the team even if he couldn’t physically be there.

He said he is blessed to have four kids who also kept him grounded.

“They don’t care that I’m recovering from an Achilles, you know, it’s, we want to do this, we want to do that,” Guzan said. “And, so, that part I think helped me massively. But, at the same time, you know, like I said, being a better teammate and how I can help the group from, from an outside standpoint.”

There was one more important lesson Guzan learned, one that he said he is telling the much younger players on the team, many of whom are participating in the preseason training to help the team have enough numbers to properly train.

“Enjoy the journey, enjoy the good times, the bad times, the difficult times,” Guzan said. “It makes you appreciate what we’re able to do day in and day out. And I think when you’re a young kid anyway, you take that for granted. But, obviously, you know, I’ve been fortunate enough to do this now for quite some time. And you have a real appreciation for it. You appreciate the grind, you appreciate the freezing cold days, the hot scorching days in the summer.”

