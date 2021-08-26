Atlanta United’s Santiago Sosa out with with possible long-term injury

Manager Gonzalo Pineda said Thursday that Santiago Sosa will not be available with what may be a long-term injury. Pineda said the team doesn’t have a timetable on his return. The team hopes to have an update on Sosa’s status next week. He was subbed out in the 59th minute of the game against Toronto on Aug. 18.

Sosa has 16 starts and has played 1,589 minutes in league games this season and almost 2,000 in all competitions. Those are by far the most he has played in a single season.