Atlanta United’s Santiago Sosa out with with possible long-term injury

Atlanta United again will be thin on players in the central midfield when it hosts Nashville in an MLS game Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Manager Gonzalo Pineda said Thursday that Santiago Sosa will not be available with what may be a long-term injury. Pineda said the team doesn’t have a timetable on his return. The team hopes to have an update on Sosa’s status next week. He was subbed out in the 59th minute of the game against Toronto on Aug. 18.
Sosa has 16 starts and has played 1,589 minutes in league games this season and almost 2,000 in all competitions. Those are by far the most he has played in a single season.
Additionally, central midfielder Franco Ibarra and winger Jake Mulraney should return to training next week. Pineda said because the team won’t play for two weeks he didn’t want to rush their return. Emerson Hyndman is out for the season. Mo Adams has missed most of the season with injuries.
Healthy are Amar Sejdic, who trained Thursday, and Matheus Rossetto. Those two played in the central midfield in Saturday’s win against D.C. United. Sejdic started and Rossetto subbed on for him in the second half.
Centerback Miles Robinson and fullback George Bello returned to Atlanta on Thursday following Wednesday night’s MLS All-Star game. Pineda said he gave the two of them Thursday off from training. They will re-join the team Friday.
“I want them to rest mentally,” he said.
