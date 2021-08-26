ajc logo
X

Atlanta United’s Santiago Sosa out with with possible long-term injury

Atlanta United's Santiago Sosa (5) and Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar (10) vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Caption
Atlanta United's Santiago Sosa (5) and Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar (10) vie for the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Credit: Mark Humphrey

Credit: Mark Humphrey

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Atlanta United again will be thin on players in the central midfield when it hosts Nashville in an MLS game Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Manager Gonzalo Pineda said Thursday that Santiago Sosa will not be available with what may be a long-term injury. Pineda said the team doesn’t have a timetable on his return. The team hopes to have an update on Sosa’s status next week. He was subbed out in the 59th minute of the game against Toronto on Aug. 18.

Sosa has 16 starts and has played 1,589 minutes in league games this season and almost 2,000 in all competitions. Those are by far the most he has played in a single season.

Additionally, central midfielder Franco Ibarra and winger Jake Mulraney should return to training next week. Pineda said because the team won’t play for two weeks he didn’t want to rush their return. Emerson Hyndman is out for the season. Mo Adams has missed most of the season with injuries.

Healthy are Amar Sejdic, who trained Thursday, and Matheus Rossetto. Those two played in the central midfield in Saturday’s win against D.C. United. Sejdic started and Rossetto subbed on for him in the second half.

Centerback Miles Robinson and fullback George Bello returned to Atlanta on Thursday following Wednesday night’s MLS All-Star game. Pineda said he gave the two of them Thursday off from training. They will re-join the team Friday.

“I want them to rest mentally,” he said.

Southern Fried Soccer podcast

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

-

Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule

April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0

April 24 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 1

May 1 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

May 9 Atlanta United 1, Inter Miami 1,

May 15 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

May 23 Atlanta United 1, Seattle 1

May 29 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

June 20 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

June 23 NYCFC 1, Atlanta United 0

June 27 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

July 3 Chicago 3, Atlanta United 0

July 8 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

July 17 New England 1, Atlanta United 0

July 21 Atlanta United 1, Cincinnati 1

July 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

July 30 Orlando 3, Atlanta United 2

Aug. 4 Atlanta United 2, Montreal 2

Aug. 7 Atlanta United 3, Columbus 2

Aug. 15 Atlanta United 1, LAFC 0

Aug. 18 Atlanta United 1, Toronto

Aug. 21 Atlanta United 2, D.C. United 1

Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

In Other News
1
2 Atlanta United players called up by U.S. for World Cup qualifiers
2
Atlanta United’s Martinez, Hernandez called up by Venezuela
3
Gonzalo Pineda likely won’t use rotation much in Atlanta United stretch
4
Atlanta United’s new manager wants team to connect more with community
5
Pineda’s goal is to lead Atlanta United to playoffs
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top