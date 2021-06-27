Atlanta United draws with Red Bulls, held scoreless again

Heinze went back to the starting lineup used a week ago in a 2-2 draw with Philadelphia. Erick Torres started at striker with a midfield of Erik Lopez, Ezequiel Barco, Marcelino Moreno, Ibarra and Santiago Sosa. Fullbacks were Brooks Lennon and George Bello. Centerbacks were Miles Robinson and Anton Walkes. Brad Guzan started in goal. The team was without midfielder Damm, who picked up another “lower body” injury after recently returning from a similar issue, striker Josef Martinez, who is with Venezuela for the Copa America tournament, and Emerson Hyndman, who is out for the season with a torn ACL in his right knee.

Red Bulls were without several key players, including centerback Aaron Long and midfielders Daniel Royer and Cristian Casseres.

Atlanta United started slowly, as has been the case in most games this season. It was slow to most of the loose balls. It didn’t take its first until a Torres’ header in the 33rd minute. It went wide.

The team lost Ibarra to a possible leg injury in the 34th minute. He appeared to go down without contact. Centerback Alan Franco came in for Ibarra in the 37th minute.

Franco promptly gave up the ball with a horrible back pass to no one. New York’s Dru Yearwood was first to the ball. He passed to Patryk Klimala who shot and forced Guzan into a double save in the 39th minute. He blocked the first shot and then turned around and stopped the ball from rolling over the line.

The switch to three centerbacks, which pushed Santiago Sosa and Bello and Lennon higher up the field, enabled Atlanta United to begin to control possession and the game.

Atlanta United’s first shot on goal came in the 46th minute when Torres hit the ball with his thigh from 18 yards right at the goalkeeper.

Red Bulls were forced to make an injury sub when defender Andres Reyes went down untouched in the 49th minute. Frankie Amaya came on for Reyes. With the personnel switch, the team switched formations to a 4-2-2-2.

With that switch, Red Bulls began to take control. Fabio went past Franco with a dribble between his legs in the 58th minute. Instead of shooting from close range, Fabio tried to hit a chip to the back post. It sailed harmlessly wide.

Red Bulls were forced to make another injury sub in the 63rd minute when Amro Tarek came on for centerback Thomas Edwards.

Guzan was forced to make a save in the 68th minute of a close-range shot from Kyle Duncan.

Jake Mulraney came on for Lopez in the 71st minute.

Atlnata United had a bright spell of possession in the next few minutes but, as has been the case in most games, couldn’t convert it into goals. Shots by Walkes, Moreno and Sosa were either hit wide or saved.

Moreno forced a save in the 83rd minute after reaching an excellent cross by Mulraney. A shot by Torres was blocked in the 89th minute. Another shot, a header by Robinson, hit the post a few seconds later.

Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule

April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0

April 24 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 1

May 1 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

May 9 Atlanta United 1, Inter Miami 1,

May 15 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

May 23 Atlanta United 1, Seattle 1

May 29 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

June 20 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

June 23 NYCFC 1, Atlanta United 0

June 27 vs. New York Red Bulls, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 3 at Chicago, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 8 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

July 17 vs. New England, 5 p.m., ESPN

July 21 at Cincinnati, 7 p.m., FS1

July 24 vs. Columbus, 3:30 p.m., ABC

July 30 at Orlando, 8 p.m., ESPN

Aug. 4 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 7 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 15 vs. LAFC, 4 p.m. ESPN

Aug. 18 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at D.C. United, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., FS1

Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE