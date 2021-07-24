Atlanta United shut out by Columbus

Despite taking 19 shots, putting five on goal, the team was shut out in a 1-0 loss to the Crew. It has now scored 14 goals in 15 games and been shut out six times in MLS games.

Atlanta United’s (2-5-8) winless streak is at 10 games, and the gap between it and the playoff line could reach as many as seven points after Sunday’s games are finished.

Interim manager Rob Valentino’s starting 11 was punctuated by the addition of Martinez, making his first start since the end of May, and Mattheus Rossetto, making his first start this season, with Marcelino Moreno, Machop Chol, Jake Mulraney, Santiago Sosa, Brooks Lennon, Ronald Hernandez, Anton Walkes, Alan Franco and Alec Kann.

Atlanta United wasted its first good chance when Mulraney, unmarked and with time, failed to put a shot on goal from 18 yards in the second minute. The shot came after good work by Martinez, who won a header and passed the ball to Chol. He passed the ball to Hernandez sprinting to his right. He cut back to his left and passed it to Martinez, who moved it to his right to Mulraney.

Columbus countered by creating two chances, both unsuccessful. The theme with each was the Crew successfully sent late runners who weren’t tracked well by Atlanta United defenders into the attacking third.

In another tactical change made by Valentino from what Heinze preferred, Sosa often joined attacks in the first half. Under Heinze, the midfielder seldom ventured too far forward. There were numerous examples of him in Columbus’ penalty box in the first half. He even attempted a headed shot. It went wide.

Mulraney left the game with an undisclosed injury in the 32nd minute. He was replaced by Erik Lopez. Atlanta United already was without injured players Emerson Hyndman, Mo Adams and Franco Ibarra. Also missing because of international call-ups were goalkeeper Brad Guzan, centerback Miles Robinson, fullback George Bello and midfielder Ezequiel Barco.

Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0 (match statistics)

Lopez was denied a goal in the 36th minute in a one-on-one situation by Columbus goalkeeper Eloy Room. Lopez was put in on the back post of the goal because of a great, diagonal pass by Moreno that split Columbus’ centerbacks.

Lopez forced another save just before halftime with a hard shot from close range.

Columbus manager Caleb Porter started the second half making two subs to try to improve his team’s offense, which failed to put a shot on goal in the first half. He put on Lucas Zelarayan, who is excellent at free kicks, and Derrick Etienne.

Moreno wasted Atlanta United’s first good scoring chance in the 53rd minute when he put a weak shot from 18 yards right at Room.

Columbus broke through in the 64th minute on a headed goal by centerback Jonathan Mensah. In a play that Columbus may have been working on during training, Marlon Hairston ran to the front post on a corner kick and headed the ball behind him and back across the goal to Mensah at the back post.

Valentino subbed on Jurgen Damm for his first action since June 23, and Amar Sejdic for Chol and Rossetto.

Valentino brought on Erick Torres for Hernandez in the 84th minute to try to find a tying goal.

x

Southern Fried Soccer

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter @DougRobersonAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

-

Atlanta United’s 2021 MLS schedule

April 17 Atlanta United 0, Orlando 0

April 24 Atlanta United 3, Chicago 1

May 1 New England 2, Atlanta United 1

May 9 Atlanta United 1, Inter Miami 1,

May 15 Atlanta United 1, Montreal 0

May 23 Atlanta United 1, Seattle 1

May 29 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

June 20 Atlanta United 2, Philadelphia 2

June 23 NYCFC 1, Atlanta United 0

June 27 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

July 3 Chicago 3, Atlanta United 0

July 8 Atlanta United 2, Nashville 2

July 17 New England 1, Atlanta United 0

July 21 Atlanta United 1, Cincinnati 1

July 24 vs. Columbus, 3:30 p.m., ABC

July 30 at Orlando, 8 p.m., ESPN

Aug. 4 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 7 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 15 vs. LAFC, 4 p.m. ESPN

Aug. 18 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m. BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 21 at D.C. United, 8 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Aug. 28 vs. Nashville, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 10 vs. Orlando, 7 p.m., FS1

Sept. 15 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Sept. 18 vs. D.C. United, 3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 25 at Philadelphia,3:30 p.m., Univision

Sept. 29 vs. Inter Miami, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 2 at Montreal, 7 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 16 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 20 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 27 vs. Inter Miami, 7:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Oct. 30 vs. Toronto, 6 p.m., BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 3 at New York Red Bulls, TBD, BSSO/BSSE

Nov. 7 at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m., BSSO/BSSE