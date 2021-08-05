Atlanta United’s winless streak at 12 after draw at Montreal

Interim manager Rob Valentino used an attacking lineup that included striker Martinez, attacking midfielder Moreno and Ezequiel Barco, in his first start since returning from the Olympics where he competed with Argentina, Santiago Sosa and Amar Sejdic centrally, wingbacks of Ronald Hernandez and George Bello, in his first appearance since starting for the U.S. in its Gold Cup-winning match against Mexico, Alan Franco, Anton Walkes and George Campbell, making his second league start, as the centerbacks, with Brad Guzan in goal in his first start since also returning from the Gold Cup.

Montreal took a 1-0 lead in the 53rd minute on a goal by Mason Toye, who got between Campbell and Franco at the top of the penalty box. He was played in by centerback Kamal Miller, who was unchallenged by Martinez on what should have been an aerial duel of a goal kick by Guzan. Instead, Miller brought the ball down, dribbled without a defender picking him up for 20 yards, and then passed it to Toye, who hadn’t been closed down by Campbell.

Montreal increased its lead to 2-0 on a goal by Camacho in the 63rd minute. Camacho was left unmarked at the back post on a corner kick because it appeared that Bello was trying to communicate with his teammates about who was marking who.

Atlanta United answered two minutes later with another thunderous strike by Martinez. It was his second goal in as many games. Wednesday’s was similar to the one scored against Orlando: a right-footed curler from the top of the box into the near side. The play was set up after an aggressive run by Barco and smart pass to his right to Martinez. It was Martinez’s fourth goal and Barco’s second assist this season.

Valentino brought on Jurgen Damm and Matheus Rossetto for Hernandez and Sejdic in the 68th minute.

Moreno tied the game in the 75th minute with a successful penalty kick, won by Martinez. The foul also resulted in a red card against Camacho. The play started with Moreno dribbling at the center of Montreal’s defense before he passed it to his right to Martinez, who was run over by Camacho. It was Moreno’s team-leading fifth goal this season.xx

