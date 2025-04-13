Atlanta United’s Brad Guzan says players believe in Ronny Deila

Atlanta United took more shots than New England (18-12), created more chances (13-10) and finished with a higher expected goals (2.8-1.8). The Revolution finished with more shots on goal (7-5) and, of utmost importance, goals. That decider came from penalty when Emmanuel Latte Lath ran up the back of Carles Gil, who converted the kick.

Those advantages but inefficiencies in offensive stats and mistake on defense are the story of Atlanta United’s season.

It sees them 11th in the East with nine points, five behind fourth-place Miami, which has played two fewer matches, and two points behind ninth-place Chicago, which is in the final playoff spot.

Four of Atlanta United’s next five matches are on the road, starting at Philadelphia (13 points) and at Orlando (12 points).

Deila said he was vexed that Atlanta United failed to secure at least a draw against New England, which had scored three goals in its previous matches. Deila is big on the process of coaching, saying many times that the results at the end of the season will bear out what he and his coaching staff are doing now with the players.

“We need to stick together now, the whole club, all the players, the staff, fans, everybody,” he said. “Everybody is in this situation together, and we want to turn it around, so to start blaming each other now, or trying to find one person that is the cause of the problem is just stupid.

“We have to build each other up, and we have to be positive. We need to come out next weekend and get something out of the matches, that is the main thing. I have been in this situation many times, and is frustrating, but if we were playing really bad and not creating anything then I would be more worried.”

Fullback Brooks Lennon said the goals will come as long as Atlanta United continues to keep doing what it’s been doing. The team has 11 goals and given up 13 in eight matches.

Before Saturday’s match, Atlanta United was tied for seventh in creating chances (77) but had just the 11 goals. Its expected goals total after Saturday’s match is almost 15, meaning it should have four more goals than it has scored.

“We just have to keep pounding the goal and continue creating goal scoring opportunities, especially from crossing” he said. “Hopefully one of these games we will start scoring four or five goals. We have to stick together. It’s early in the season. We are aiming for big things this season. Now is not the time to turn on each other or get down.”

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

March 16 Miami 2, Atlanta United 1

March 22 Atlanta United 2, Cincinnati 2

March 29 Atlanta United 4, NYCFC 3

April 5 Atlanta United 1, Dallas 1

April 12 New England 1, Atlanta United 0

April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, FOX

May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX

May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple

May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple

May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple