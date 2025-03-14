Atlanta United’s Emmanuel Latte Lath cleared for Sunday’s match against Miami

“He’s very motivated,” Deila said.

Deila said that having Lennon and Pedro Amador back is important, along with Matthew Edwards, who started on the right the first three matches, and possibly Hernandez.

“You want a lot from these, these guys in running, right?” he said. “So you can change them inside the games as well. Having said that, you are a fullback, so I want you to attack, but number one is to defend. And that’s of course, going to be very important, because they have a couple of players that can hurt us in transition.”

In addition to Latte Lath, the other big question mark — and the biggest reason this match was put on Sunday night — is Lionel Messi’s availability for Miami.

Messi came off the bench in the 53rd minute in Miami’s 2-0 win over Cavalier in the CONCACAF Champions Cup on Thursday. It was his first action in four matches. He missed the previous three because of what Miami described as “load management.”

Messi has said in the past he has no problem playing on artificial turf. He started last season’s Game 2 in the playoffs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. He came off the bench in the regular-season match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Atlanta United captain Brad Guzan provided a milquetoast answer when asked if he wanted Messi to play.

“We’re going to face the 11 players that they put out and whatever players they bring on off the bench,” he said.

Vice captain. Deila said that Miguel Almiron is Atlanta United’s vice captain. It’s an important distinction because in MLS this season only the captains (Guzan) and vice captains are allowed to ask the referee questions about things in matches.

Last week, in the 0-0 draw with the Red Bulls, Latte Lath received a yellow card after he kicked away the ball and proceeded to talk to the referee for several seconds.

Club World Cup photo opp. The trophy for the Club World Cup will be on display for supporters to see and take photos with before Sunday’s match. The trophy will be located near Gate 2’s Gallagher Club. The trophy will be there from 5:30 p.m. through halftime.

The city will host Chelsea versus Club Leon in a Group D match at 3 p.m. June 16, Inter Miami versus Porto in a Group A match at 3 p.m. June 19, Manchester City versus Al Ain in a Group G match at 9 p.m. June 22, a Round of 16 match at noon June 29 and another at 9 p.m. July 1, and a quarterfinal at noon July 5.

Rankings of note. Almiron is tied for fourth in MLS in shot-creating actions (16), five behind the leader, Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar. Centerback Stian Gregersen is tied for seventh in tackles (7), four behind the leader, D.C. United’s Dave Schnegg. Atlanta United is fourth in completed passes into the penalty area (32), four behind leaders San Diego.

One away. Should Lennon start, it will be his 200th in MLS. He started 36 for Real Salt Lake.

Referees. Drew Fisher will referee with assistants Logan Brown and Gianni Facchini, fourth official Sergii Demianchuk, Timothy Ford as VAR and Jonathan Johnson as AVAR.

On air. Jake Zivin will handle play-by-play on Apple, with Taylor Twellman as analyst and Andrew Wiebe will be on the sideline.

For more content about Atlanta United

Follow me on Twitter/X @DougRobersonAJC

On Bluesky @dougrobersonajc.bsky.social

On Facebook at Atlanta United News Now

On Instagram at DouglasDavidRoberson

Atlanta United coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Stay up to date every day on breaking news, in-depth investigations, politics, sports, entertainment, food and dining and so much more by becoming a subscriber to the AJC. Go to AJC.com/start for a very special offer and unlock hundreds of original articles published daily on the refreshed AJC.com and the new AJC mobile app. Plus, access to our news alerts, subscriber-only events, AJC original shows, films and videos, newsletters, and so much more.

Atlanta United’s 2025 schedule

Feb. 22 Atlanta United 3, Montreal 2

March 1 Charlotte 2, Atlanta United 0

March 8 Atlanta United 0, New York Red Bulls 0

March 16 vs. Miami, 7 p.m., Apple

March 22 at Cincinnati, 2:30 p.m., Apple

March 29 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 5 vs. Dallas, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 12 vs. New England, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX

April 19 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

April 26 at Orlando, 7 p.m., Apple, FOX

May 3 vs. Nashville, 2:30 p.m., Apple, FOX

May 10 at Chicago, 2:30 p.m., Apple

May 14 at Austin, 8:30 p.m., Apple

May 17 vs. Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 25 vs. Cincinnati, 7 p.m., Apple

May 28 vs. Orlando, 7:30 p.m., Apple

May 31 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 12 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 25 at Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

June 28 at Miami, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 5 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 12 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 16 vs. Chicago, 7:30 p.m., Apple, FS1

July 19 vs. Charlotte, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 26 vs. Seattle, 7:30 p.m., Apple

July 30 vs. Necaxa, Leagues Cup

Aug. 2. vs. Pumas in Orlando, Leagues Cup

Aug. 6 vs. Atlas, Leagues Cup

Aug. 9 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 16 at Colorado, 9:30 p.m., Apple

Aug. 24 vs. Toronto, 5 p.m., Apple

Aug. 30 at Nashville, 8:30 p.m. Apple

Sept. 13 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 20 vs. San Diego, 4:30 p.m., Apple

Sept. 27 at New England, 7:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 5 at LAFC, 10:30 p.m., Apple

Oct. 18 vs. D.C. United, 6 p.m., Apple