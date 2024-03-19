Atlanta United’s depth players ready to step in

“This is a good opportunity for them and for all of us,” Hernandez said. “I know we are going to miss them a lot because they are important. This is football, this is an opportunity for the new guys to show up. And then to show that we are the standard to play for this club.”

Unlike in past years, Atlanta United has depth to handle some of the absences that, with the exception of Gregersen, are because of call-ups to international teams.

Hernandez has made 37 MLS appearances. Naturally a right fullback, he said is more comfortable playing left back after working there during the preseason. Though he said they have different personalities, he said he has good communication with left winger Xande Silva.

Dax McCarty, with 467 appearances in regular-season matches, seems the likely replacement for Slisz, who started the first three matches.

Jamal Thiare, who has made more than 230 appearances as a professional, is expected to replace Giakoumakis, who leads the team with four goals. Thiare isn’t as big or strong as Giakoumakis, but is faster and as aggressive. Thiare has six appearances with Atlanta United. He has yet to score a goal for the team, but had a good preseason that he said gives him confidence.

“Compared to GG, I’m different, but I’m going to do my best and just try to ensure that we are able to put that pressure on the other team,” he said through an interpreter.

Manager Gonzalo Pineda has options he can use to replace Almada. Nic Firmino got most of the time as the attacking midfielder during the preseason and responded with four goals. Pineda also can choose either Tyler Wolff, who has made 37 appearances, or Derrick Etienne, who normally is a winger but worked as a “10″ during the preseason. He has made 169 appearances in MLS regular season matches.

The big mystery will be at centerback. Derrick Williams, who started the first three matches, seems a lock. The other candidates are Homegrown signees Noah Cobb, who has two starts, or Efrain Morales, who has none. Pineda also could use Hernandez, who has played centerback when the team has used three, and use Aiden McFadden as the left fullback. Or, he could factor in that the team is missing so many starters, is on the road, and in temperatures that are forecast to be in the low 30s at kickoff, and choose to save the starters and play the less-experienced players with the goal of getting a point.

“For me, my mentality is if we can win, we can’t lose,” Hernandez said. “So coming from that point, every point matters. And every game that MLS is is difficult. So we will see.”

