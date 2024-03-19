Atlanta United

Atlanta United’s Stian Gregersen sustains knee injury

Atlanta United defender Stian Gregersen (5) and New England Revolution forward Giacomo Vrioni (9) battle for the ball during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Atlanta. Atlanta United won 4-1. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz

Atlanta United defender Stian Gregersen (5) and New England Revolution forward Giacomo Vrioni (9) battle for the ball during the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Saturday, March 9, 2024, in Atlanta. Atlanta United won 4-1. (Jason Getz / jason.getz@ajc.com)
By
15 minutes ago

Atlanta United centerback Stian Gregersen sustained a meniscus injury in one of his knees and will be unavailable for Saturday’s match at Toronto.

There is no timetable yet for his return. It is unknown if surgery will be required.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of Atlanta United

Gregersen started Atlanta United’s (2-1-0) first three MLS matches after he was bought from Bordeaux in Ligue 2 during the winter window.

Gregersen will be one of seven players who won’t be available Saturday in Toronto. The others, all because of international duty, are striker Giorgos Giakoumakis, attacking midfielder Thiago Almada, midfielders Jay Fortune and Bartosz Slisz, fullback Caleb Wiley and centerback Luis Abram.

With Gregersen and Abram out, manager Gonzalo Pineda has only Homegrown signees Noah Cobb and Efrain Morales as natural centerbacks to choose from. Cobb has made two starts in MLS; Morales has made none.

Atlanta United’s 2024 schedule

Feb. 24 Columbus 1, Atlanta United 0

March 9 Atlanta United 4, New England 1

March 17 Atlanta United 2, Orlando 0

March 23 at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

March 31 vs. Chicago, 3:30 p.m., FOX

April 6 at NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

April 14 vs. Philadelphia, 2:30 p.m., FOX

April 20 vs. Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

April 27 at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

May 4 vs. Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

May 11 vs. D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

May 15 at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.

May 18 at Nashville, 1:30 p.m.

May 25 vs. LAFC, 7:30 p.m.

May 29 at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

June 2 vs Charlotte, 4:30 p.m., FOX

June 15 vs. Houston, 7:30 p.m.

June 19 at D.C. United, 7:30 p.m.

June 22 at St. Louis, 8:30 p.m.

June 29 vs. Toronto, 7:30 p.m.

July 3 at New England, 7:30 p.m.

July 6 at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.

July 13 at Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

July 17 vs. NYCFC, 7:30 p.m.

July 20 vs. Columbus, 7:30 p.m.

July 26 vs. D.C. United in Leagues Cup, 7:30 p.m.

Aug. 4 vs. Santos Laguna in Leagues Cup, 4 p.m.

Aug. 24 at L.A. Galaxy, 10:30 p.m.

Aug. 31 at Charlotte, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 14 vs. Nashville, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 vs. Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 21 at Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 28 at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Montreal, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 5 vs. Red Bulls, 7:30 p.m.

Oct. 19 at Orlando, 6 p.m.

