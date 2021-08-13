ajc logo
Atlanta United’s Araujo status still unknown for LAFC

Atlanta United defender Brooks Lennon (11) attempts a shot during the second half against the Columbus Crew at Mercedes Benz Stadium Saturday, July 24, 2021 in Atlanta. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION
Atlanta United defender Brooks Lennon (11) attempts a shot during the second half against the Columbus Crew at Mercedes Benz Stadium Saturday, July 24, 2021 in Atlanta. JASON GETZ FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

The status of Atlanta United’s Luiz Araujo remains to be determined for Sunday’s MLS game against LAFC at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The team and player are waiting on his visa. Araujo was introduced as the team’s newest Designated Player on Tuesday. He was purchased from Lille, which he helped to win Ligue 1 title last season, for a reported $9.5 million.

Interim manager Rob Valentino said the team has plans if the Designated Player is available and if he’s not available.

“He’s training, and he’s part of the group,” Valentino said. “We are pushing forward with who is part of the group. When he becomes available, great. We will see what aspect he can help with and where he fits in there.

“I want him to feel comfortable in the country now. I don’t him to feel overloaded with different things. He’s a quality player, and I want to make sure from a personal standpoint that he’s taken care of.”

Striker Josef Martinez, who speaks Portuguese and said he speaks every day with Araujo, said the Brazilian will help the team, noting he helped Lille.

“I know it’s not easy to come to another country and to adapt, but there’s not time to give the players to adapt,” said Martinez, who is available to play Sunday after missing the previous game against Columbus because of a red card. “They have to adapt in the right moment. The right moment is now.”

Fullback Brooks Lennon, who has missed the past two games, has resumed training and will be available. Lennon has three assists in 16 appearances this season.

Midfielder Franco Ibarra, who has resumed participating in some parts of training, likely will not be available.

Not training Friday were Jake Mulraney, Mo Adams and Emerson Hyndman, who is out for the season.

Atlanta United has 18 points. It trails the seventh-place team for the final playoff spot by six points with 16 games remaining.

