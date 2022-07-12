ajc logo
Atlanta United signs winger Edwin Mosquera

Atlanta United fans celebrate defender Brooks Lennon (11) final goal against Chicago Fire FC Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Atlanta United fans celebrate defender Brooks Lennon (11) final goal against Chicago Fire FC Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Mercedez-Benz Stadium. (Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
7 minutes ago

Atlanta United announced the signing of Edwin Mosquera to a four-year contract on Tuesday.

Mosquera is 20-year-old left winger from Colombia who previously played for Independiente Medellín. He was on loan with Argentine first-division club Club Atlético Aldosivi. He has also played in Brazil.

“Edwin is an exciting winger with a unique profile and is someone who will bring a different dynamic to our team,” Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement provided by the team. “He will add competition to our attacking group and we’re excited to welcome him to Atlanta United.”

Mosquera will fill Atlanta United’s last remaining Under-22 Initiative slot and will also take up one of the club’s existing International slots. He has 56 appearances as a professional across all competitions with no goals and four assists. The signing was previously reported by multiple outlets during the past two weeks.

Atlanta United typically uses Marcelino Moreno on the left wing. Ronaldo Cisneros has also started there. During games, either of the players will swap positions with Luiz Araujo or Thiago Almada.

Atlanta United (5-8-5) will host Real Salt Lake on Wednesday and Orlando on Sunday.

-

