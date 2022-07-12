Atlanta United signs winger Edwin Mosquera

Mosquera is 20-year-old left winger from Colombia who previously played for Independiente Medellín. He was on loan with Argentine first-division club Club Atlético Aldosivi. He has also played in Brazil.

“Edwin is an exciting winger with a unique profile and is someone who will bring a different dynamic to our team,” Vice President Carlos Bocanegra said in a statement provided by the team. “He will add competition to our attacking group and we’re excited to welcome him to Atlanta United.”