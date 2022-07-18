Atlanta United reacts to Darren Eales leaving for Newcastle

For the first time since he was hired in summer of 2021, Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda arrived at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and wasn’t greeted with a handshake from President Darren Eales.
It was a tradition the two had. It’s one that will soon end – if it didn’t already end Sunday. Eales’ last day with the Five Stripes, the franchise he has led since 2014, is Aug. 8. He resigned because he will become the CEO of Newcastle United in England’s Premier League on Aug. 22.
“I think once I knew and met and understood who Darren Eales is, he’s a fantastic leader, a great president for the organization and someone who I’m sure we will try to cover as much as we can but will be missed,” Pineda said. “He will be missed with his big smile, with the way he brought the culture to Marietta.”
Pineda was the fourth head coach Eales and Vice President Carlos Bocanegra hired since the franchise’s first season in 2017. Mikey Ambrose was a part of that first team, playing for it in 2017-19, during which the team won the MLS Cup in 2018 and the U.S. Open Cup and Campeones Cup in 2019. He returned in 2021.
Ambrose said he believes Eales is one of the faces of the club.
“He’s been, in my opinion, the reason why Atlanta United is so huge in Atlanta, and his marketing, his drive, his passion for the club, it’s just unbelievable to see, and he’s probably one of the best CEOs I’ve seen in any sport,” Ambrose said. “So it’s sad to see him go, but I’m excited for him.”
There will be a team meeting about Eales’ departure next week. Steve Cannon, CEO of Arthur M. Blank Sports and Entertainment, is serving as the day-to-day president and leading the global search for Eales’ replacement.
Wingback Aiden McFadden, drafted in 2021, said he’s happy for Eales.
“I‘m sure they have our best interest at heart,” McFadden said. “I’m excited for whatever this next chapter brings.”
Josef Martinez, who has been with the team since 2017, said the news about Eales didn’t surprise him.
“It’s been a crazy year,” he said.
