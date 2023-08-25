Atlanta United looks to keep momentum against Nashville

Atlanta United can take an important step toward its goal of finishing at least fourth place in the Eastern Conference if it can defeat Nashville on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Five Stripes (10-7-8) and the Coyotes (11-8-5) are tied with 36 points. They trail third-place Philadelphia by two points. So, three points Saturday, with eight matches remaining, would be immensely valuable.

Getting those points, according to manager Gonzalo Pineda, will come down to Atlanta United’s attitude.

“We need to show that we are more competitive than anyone else,” he said. “We have to show that intensity. We have to compete on the front foot, since the very beginning, since the whistle blows. We have to show to the fans and to ourselves that we want to win more than the opponent regardless of who it is, respecting a lot Nashville.”

Atlanta United came out with that ferocity against Seattle. The Five Stripes eventually won 2-0. They frustrated Seattle by consistently playing through its press with smart passing and crisp movements in the game’s opening 30 minutes and final 20 minutes.

It will need more of the same against Nashville, which will present different challenges than Seattle. Nashville prefers to force turnovers in its half of the field, get the ball to Hany Mukhtar, and watch him go.

“They want to score goals, and how they do it is a bit different to how we do it,” Pineda said.

Winger Xande Silva, who made his debut and a positive impression against Seattle, already has Atlanta United’s weekly talking points down. He said one of the keys for Atlanta United will be to possess the ball.

“Keep the ball moving,” he said. “Just be patient, keep the ball and wait for them when they open the space.”

Another key to victory will be which team’s MVP candidate plays best.

Nashville will bring Mukhtar, the reigning MLS MVP and a front-runner this season because he leads the league in goals, 13, and has added eight assists.

Atlanta United will counter with attacking midfielder Thiago Almada, who ranks second on the team in goals (8) and second in the league in assists (11).

The club may also see the debut of Saba Lobjanidze, its newest Designated Player.

“I have a feeling I can play,” he said, adding that it’s up to the coach.

