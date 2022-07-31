ajc logo
Atlanta United knows one point is good but not enough

Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada #8 kicks the ball during the second half of the match against Chicago Fire FC at Soldier Field in Chicago, United States on Saturday July 30, 2022. (Photo by Dakota Williams/Atlanta United)

Credit: Dakota Williams/Atlanta United

Atlanta United
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

CHICAGO -- After Saturday’s 0-0 draw with Chicago, combined with Saturday’s other results in MLS, Atlanta United is four points behind the seventh and final playoff spot. The Five Stripes have played one less game than Cincinnati, the team holding the final spot above the playoff line, but three points for a win is less than the gap.

While one point for Saturday’s draw was nice, three points were needed. The team has 12 matches remaining and five teams to try to leapfrog.

“Well, it’s never good enough,” Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda said of the draw. “I mean, I felt that in the way we’ve been playing in many games, again, I felt that we deserved a little bit more. And obviously, we always want to win.”

Fullback Caleb Wiley agreed, saying one point when there are so many teams bunched up below the playoff line isn’t enough.

“If we’re away, if we’re not winning, we can’t lose,” he said. “So I mean, a point is a point and we’ll take it.”

Pineda said the point earned could be important because the team plays its next game at home, where it is 5-2-4, compared to 1-7-3 away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Six of its remaining games are at home.

“Now, with the situation we’re coming here after the last very, very bad loss, we needed to not lose, we needed just to be stable, solid,” Pineda said. “I think the performance was very positive, this point can build something again. So, at times these type of ties bring some momentum into the team in terms of the intensity and the togetherness. That’s what I want. I wanted today that togetherness, and it was very solid.”

Atlanta United 0, Chicago 0

-

