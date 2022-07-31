Atlanta United knows one point is good but not enough

Pineda said the point earned could be important because the team plays its next game at home, where it is 5-2-4, compared to 1-7-3 away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Six of its remaining games are at home.

“Now, with the situation we’re coming here after the last very, very bad loss, we needed to not lose, we needed just to be stable, solid,” Pineda said. “I think the performance was very positive, this point can build something again. So, at times these type of ties bring some momentum into the team in terms of the intensity and the togetherness. That’s what I want. I wanted today that togetherness, and it was very solid.”

Atlanta United 0, Chicago 0

