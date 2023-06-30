Atlanta United considering changes for Philadelphia on Sunday

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta United
By
27 minutes ago
X

Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda said Friday he is considering changing his team’s formation for Sunday’s MLS match against Philadelphia at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

He said he and his staff are considering switching from its customary 4-2-3-1 to something else in an attempt to help the team be better on defense. It has allowed 35 goals, tied for the most in the league. Many of the goals are the results of individual errors, including the four allowed in Saturday’s loss at the Red Bulls.

“Whether it’s changing formation, changing personnel, doing a little bit different there on the back line, how we can give better tools to the team in general to be better defensively more solid, right?” he said. “So that’s our job. That’s where we’ve been working this week, and I hope to see a better response this time.”

If a switch is to be made, there aren’t many options if the back line is to be affected.

The most obvious option, and one Pineda used last season, is to switch from two centerbacks to three. The problem is the team has only three healthy centerbacks: JuanJo Purata, Luis Abram and Noah Cobb. Miles Robinson is with the U.S. team competing in the Gold Cup. Andrew Gutman has played as a third centerback instead of as a fullback.

The team has the personnel to play a 3-4-2-1 or a 3-5-2.

“We’ve been training different things, and I think we’ll make a decision tomorrow afternoon,” he said.

Pineda said everyone is frustrated by the mistakes that are consistently being punished. Atlanta United’s expected goals allowed is 24.7, more than 10 less than has been scored against it, illustrating that when the team isn’t helping opponents it’s also a bit unlucky.

“After you pass that period (of frustration), you have to reflect, you have to analyze you have to go into the solutions because you cannot be a coach that only complains about the mistakes,” he said. “What are you doing to fix it?”

Pineda said another key is to continue to improve its preferred playing style. He said the team can’t try to play the same as the Red Bulls or Philadelphia because they’ve been perfecting their systems for years. Atlanta United must be better with the ball and by winning duels, which is its style.

“I think the response this week has been very good, much, much better,” he said. “So I hope to see a much better game.”

