Let’s play matchmaker: Possible free agents for Atlanta United

Second, Atlanta United needs another central midfielder. Matheus Rossetto’s contract was allowed to expire. It has Santiago Sosa and Franco Ibarra but the team would like to move both of them, or have both of them move. The loan-to-buy situations the team has worked out in the past for players such as Ezequiel Barco and Marcelino Moreno may be the solution.

Third, the team is going to attempt to sign another goalkeeper to challenge 39-year-old Brad Guzan, who is entering the last year of his guaranteed contract.

Fourth, the team needs more veterans, more players who have the experience and savvy to be able to adjust tactics within matches. Not being able to do this was consistently a problem in the first half of matches last season.

A caveat: Players are free agents for a reason, typically because the clubs they were on no longer wanted them. Atlanta United’s history signing free agents isn’t great. The most successful was Jeff Larentowicz, a linchpin in the team’s three trophies.

None of these possibilities are going to be the one that pushes Atlanta United into a top-four team in the East, but they could help.

Jonathan Mensah, centerback, 185 MLS appearances. Because the 33-year-old made $1,165,667 this season, Mensah would likely have to agree to a fairly significant salary reduction that would reflect he would be signed likely as a depth piece. He came up with Columbus before he was traded to San Jose. He can play with the ball at his feet and is decent in the air.

Donovan Pines, centerback, 87 MLS appearances. The 25-year-old has the MLS experience and a budget-friendly salary ($202,000). He is a solid defender but may not be as good with the ball playing out of the back and trying to break a press as the team would like.

Miles Robinson, centerback, 123 MLS appearances. Yes, it’s that Miles Robinson. Atlanta United offered a contract of approximately $1.7 million per year to Robinson almost 18 months ago. It’s one the two parties began talking about two years ago. Robinson never signed and instead is now a free agent. It seems unlikely that he is going to sign but much depends upon if he receives any better offers. Atlanta United President Garth Lagerwey said the club has waited but can’t wait much longer.

Kellyn Acosta, defensive midfielder, 252 MLS appearances. Because he made $1,365,000 this season, he may expect a similar salary. The problem is Acosta has a history of injuries that have prevented him from starting more than 20 matches in two of the past three seasons. The other issue is, statistically, Acosta doesn’t do a lot of things well enough to justify a similar salary other than take free kicks. Atlanta United already has a few of those. Acosta is smart. He knows how to read a game and he can play any one of several positions depending upon the situation.

Dax McCarty, defensive midfielder, 466 MLS appearances. Think Ozzie Alonso. He was signed two years ago to try to be that late-game stopper in the middle and a tutor, of sorts, to the younger players. Unfortunately, Alonso suffered myriad injuries that prevented him from fulfilling either role as often as expected. McCarty, 36 years old, could be the next player into that slot. He has some miles left. He made 27 appearances last season. Could he be the next Larentowicz or Michael Parkhurst, a veteran who can come in, lead and keep teammates focused for 90 minutes?

Junior Moreno, defensive midfielder, 153 MLS appearances. The 30-year-old is in discussions about renewing a contract with Cincinnati. He made $398,741 this season. He’s an attack-minded defensive midfielder. He’s not a consistently successful tackler nor a particularly accurate passer. He’d be more of a depth piece.

Maxime Crepeau, goalkeeper, 138 MLS appearances. The 29-year-old started for LAFC in its recent loss to Columbus in the MLS Cup. His age (the belief is that goalkeepers improve as they enter their 30s), and his salary of $377,500 make him a very attractive target. The biggest worry is his career save percentage (71.8) isn’t much better than Guzan’s (69.9), and he caught a lot of unnecessary strays from some supporters for that very stat this season.

Adam Lundkvist, fullback, 144 MLS appearances. The 29-year-old could provide depth on the right or left for the club, where Ronald Hernandez and Aiden McFadden are the other options. Lunkdvist has never scored but does have 14 assists.

