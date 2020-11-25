Hawks’ roster went from razor-thin to extremely deep

Let’s break down those moving parts:

They added Bogdanovic, Danilo Gallinari, Kris Dunn, Rajon Rondo and Solomon Hill in free agency, added Tony Snell via a trade that sent Dewayne Dedmon to the Pistons and renounced the free agent rights for DeAndre’ Bembry, Charlie Brown Jr., Vince Carter, Treveon Graham, Damian Jones, Skal Labissiere and Jeff Teague.

The Hawks needed help with shooting: Gallinari is an excellent shooter. Bogdanovic is a good shooter, too. Snell shot 40.2% from 3 over the last four years, on average.

The Hawks needed help with defense: Dunn is an excellent defender. Okongwu projects as a versatile, strong defender.

The Hawks needed help with their second unit: Rondo is a good passer, can be a secondary ballhandler behind Young and has an extremely high basketball IQ.

As of now, it looks like the Hawks will carry eight players over from last year’s team: Young and Huerter, who will enter Year 3, Reddish, Hunter and Bruno Fernando, going into Year 2, Collins, potentially going into Year 4, who is up for an extension. Both Collins’ camp and the Hawks are hopeful to get a deal done, though he still has another year remaining on his contract. Then you’ve got backup guard Brandon Goodwin, who started out last year as a two-way player but was converted to an NBA contract, and Capela, who is finally healthy and is ready to make his debut after being acquired from the Rockets at last year’s trade deadline.

They added pick No. 6 Onyeka Okongwu and No. 50 Skylar Mays via the draft (Mays will be on a two-way deal) and signed Nathan Knight to a two-way contract.

If they do not make any other moves, they’re right at 15 players with two two-way guys.

Who will start? What will lineups look like?

Good question. Lloyd Pierce could go a few different directions with this, and that’s the first time as coach of the Hawks that he’s had that kind of flexibility.

A team’s starting rotation is not everything and can fluctuate depending on need, injuries and how players mesh and develop, but on first instinct, it could make sense for a lineup of Young, Bogdanovic, Hunter/Reddish, Collins and Capela to start. Given his contract, bringing Gallinari, 32, off the bench seems crazy, but if the Hawks still have Collins, Collins is a better rebounder and defender who averaged 21.6 points per game last season, leading the team in 3-point percentage (40.1%).

Then, you’ve got Rondo/Goodwin/Mays at PG, Huerter/Dunn/Reddish/Mays at SG, Reddish/Hunter/Snell at SF, Gallinari/Hunter/Hill at PF and Okongwu/Fernando/Knight at C to work with.

It’ll be interesting to watch how Pierce can take advantage of this team’s abilities on offense while still making sure the lineup is strong enough defensively (Gallinari and Young struggle on defense, Rondo is not what he once was, neither Huerter nor Bogdanovic are impressive defenders as of now, Collins improved last year but is still not the strongest defender).

But Dunn can be mixed in to help with that, as one of the best guard defenders in the league who can match up well with some top players who cooked the Hawks last year. Okongwu, who will start out primarily playing center, may eventually be able to flash to power forward. Defensively, Capela will be a vast improvement for the Hawks at center, and has expressed excitement about bringing a defensive voice and winning mindset. If Reddish and Hunter can take a step forward defensively, that will give the Hawks a major boost on that end of the court.

What does this mean for the young guys?

It’s certainly true that developing Hawks players will have to earn their minutes more this year. They’ll be competing against players who are more experienced and more of a finished product.

In August, GM Travis Schlenk talked about how this year’s No. 6 draft pick, which ended up being Okongwu, as well as the entire Hawks’ roster will have to compete for playing time as opposed to automatically stepping into it.

“I think it’ll be more of a situation where you have to earn as opposed to be given, which is good, and the same for the guys that are on our roster,” Schlenk said. “(If) we end up getting a player and you know what, he’s earned it, he’s going to get it. So I think that’s a positive, I don’t view that as a negative at all.”

There will still be roles for the young and developing guys, but obviously no one likes to see their playing time diminish, and it’s realistic there could be frustration over that. That’s something to keep an eye on, if any were to grow unhappy with their situation.

But, players can still learn and grow even if they’re not starting, whether that’s through practice, the minutes they get being more meaningful, input from veterans, etc. Not every single guy can start, and if the team stays this deep, some strong talent will be coming off the bench — the good news is, if they can excel in that role, the Hawks’ second-unit struggles will be a thing of the past.

In Reddish and Hunter, the Hawks had two rookies playing heavy minutes last year, with mixed results. Hunter (32 minutes per game) was up-and-down as both a shooter and defender, Reddish (26.7 minutes per game) was a relatively steady defender but his offense was nowhere to be found until around January, when his shooting took off. Those two may have to compete for time at the 3, depending on how the roster settles by the time Dec. 22 rolls around. It may make sense for Hunter to play the 4 in some lineups.

Huerter plays the same position as Bogdanovic, so he’ll have to compete for time, as well. Last year, Huerter struggled with a nagging knee injury for the most of the season and missed 11 games after he strained his left rotator cuff in November. He played through the knee injury, but it held him back and he didn’t look like himself until late December or so.

Huerter (31.4 minutes per game last season), known for his 3-point shooting though he’s actually pretty versatile, shot a little bit better than Bogdanovic from 3 (38% to 37.2%), but Bogdanovic averaged 15.1 points to Huerter’s 12.2. Both pass well, both rebound well. Bogdanovic gets to the rim more. Huerter can play backup point guard, too, though now Rondo figures to handle that responsibility.

Whatever Huerter’s role looks like, staying healthy for him will be key, as will adding another layer to his game, finishing through contact and getting to the free-throw line more.

Will the Hawks make the playoffs?

Barring unforeseen injuries, they have the talent to do so, yes.

There are a few potential fit issues on this team, from what happens with Gallinari and Collins at power forward, to how much the defense can truly improve, to how the second unit comes together, to how minutes will ultimately be distributed. We still haven’t even seen how Collins and Capela fit together.

It’s possible all of that goes smoothly, the Hawks shoot the lights out of the ball, team defense takes a step forward and Atlanta is back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2016-17 season. We’ll have to wait until Dec. 22 to get a feel for how this team will come together.

But they’ve certainly got enough firepower, depth and potential to be a threat in the Eastern Conference.