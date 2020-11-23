Rajon Rondo is officially an Atlanta Hawk

The Hawks have officially announced the signing of free agent guard Rajon Rondo.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Rondo was signed to a two-year, $15 million contract, the AJC confirmed.
Rondo, who is a two-time NBA champion, figures to add more passing and depth to the Hawks’ backcourt and bring a veteran presence to a team whose core is still quite young.
“Rajon is an intense competitor, a proven winner and a true student of the game,” Hawks general manager Travis Schlenk said in a statement. “His resume and experience speak for themselves. We’re excited to add him to our group.”
At his peak, Rondo, now 34, was a four-time All-Star and was twice named an All-Defensive first team member. He led the NBA in assists three times and in steals once.
Last year with the Lakers, Rondo averaged 7.1 points and five assists per game, the lowest marks since he was a rookie, and played 20.5 minutes per game, the smallest amount of playing time he’s gotten in his career. Although his defensive intensity is not what it once was and Rondo did not have a good regular season, he locked in and performed well in the Orlando bubble, helping the Lakers to a title.
On a team that is hoping to make the playoffs, Rondo will bring ample postseason experience and vocal leadership.
Rondo will wear jersey No. 7.