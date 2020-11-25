X

Bogdanovic will play for Hawks as Kings decline to match offer

Bogdan Bogdanovic will be wearing a Hawks uniform. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Credit: AP

Atlanta Hawks | 25 minutes ago
By Sarah K. Spencer, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Bogdan Bogdanovic is coming to the Hawks.

The Kings have elected not to match the Hawks’ offer for the 28-year-old restricted free agent, the AJC confirmed, and thus he will play for Atlanta this season, rounding out a handful of moves that have significantly improved its roster. Bogdanovic signed the Hawks’ offer sheet Sunday, and Sacramento had until 11:59 p.m. Tuesday to make a decision. ESPN first reported the news.

Bogdanovic, 28, will be on a four-year, $72 million deal, the AJC confirmed. Last season, he averaged 15.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists in 29 minutes per game, starting 28 of 61 games played.

The 28-year-old should give the Hawks’ wing rotation a big boost and will bring more shooting to the team.

This fills out the Hawks’ roster at 15 spots with two two-way players (Skylar Mays and Nathan Knight). Through free agency and trades, the Hawks have completely revamped their roster to meet their needs: 3-point shooting, defense and the depth to help their second unit find success.

