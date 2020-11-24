Hawks expect arena to open at 10% fan capacity on MLK Day

The Hawks expect that State Farm Arena will be open only to a small amount of friends and family for the first few home games of the 2020-21 season, but will open at about 10% capacity on MLK Day, Jan. 18, according to CEO Steve Koonin.
That would allow 1,700 fans in the stands.
“We just think the right plan is to crawl, walk and then run,” Koonin said. “When we talk about crawling, we are planning to open with no fans... Our first few games will just kind of be with friends and family so we can get all of our procedures and all of our protocol correct, because it’s going to be very, very different. And what we want is a great fan experience.”
Player, staff and fan safety is at the forefront of their thinking, per Koonin. Masks will be mandatory and fans will be seated so that they’re spread out throughout the arena to account for social distancing. Fans will not be seated close to the court of behind the players’ bench. The Hawks are still working through some details, but if they decide to allow fans in the lower section, those fans may have to undergo coronavirus testing.
“Our local guidelines allow us to have fans,” Koonin said. “We are previewing this with local governments prior to opening, but we’re learning from the Falcons and the University of Georgia and others on protocols and processes to have fans in the stands.”
The NBA season will start Dec. 22, delayed from its original start date in October due to the coronavirus, but the Hawks will likely open Dec. 23 and play just a few home games at State Farm Arena before MLK Day, since road trips will last longer this season as the league aims to limit travel. They view those games as a trial run to make sure their protocols are safe and effective.
The Hawks will also wear their new MLK jerseys on that night.
Hawks’ leadership views this as a fluid situation, so more fans could be allowed later in the season, depending on the development of an effective vaccine and if it can be distributed.
MORE TO COME