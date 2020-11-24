Rookies Okongwu, Mays and Knight sign with Hawks

Mays and Knight both will be on two-way contracts. It was expected that Mays would be put on a two-way contract so that the Hawks would have an open roster spot, presumably a landing spot for restricted free agent Bogdan Bogdanovic, if Sacramento chooses not to match the offer the Hawks made him.

The Hawks drafted Okongwu at No. 6 and Mays at No. 50, and Knight wasn’t undrafted.