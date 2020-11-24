X

Rookies Okongwu, Mays and Knight sign with Hawks

Southern California forward Onyeka Okongwu against Colorado Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Kyusung Gong/AP)
Credit: AP

By Sarah K. Spencer, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Hawks announced the signing of rookies Onyeka Okongwu, Skylar Mays and Nathan Knight on Tuesday.

Mays and Knight both will be on two-way contracts. It was expected that Mays would be put on a two-way contract so that the Hawks would have an open roster spot, presumably a landing spot for restricted free agent Bogdan Bogdanovic, if Sacramento chooses not to match the offer the Hawks made him.

The Hawks drafted Okongwu at No. 6 and Mays at No. 50, and Knight wasn’t undrafted.

Okongwu figures to give the Hawks a boost as a rebounder and defender, and is hoping to expand his range as a shooter, as well. As a freshman at USC, he averaged 16.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks, earning All-Pac-12 first-team honors.

Mays is a combo guard who averaged 16.7 points, five rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game as a senior, which earned him an All-SEC first-team selection. He adds depth in the backcourt, and Knight, who averaged a double-double of 20.7 points and 10.5 rebounds as a senior at William & Mary, brings depth to the frontcourt.

