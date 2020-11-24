Rookies Okongwu, Mays and Knight sign with Hawks

The Hawks announced the signing of rookies Onyeka Okongwu, Skylar Mays and Nathan Knight on Tuesday.
Mays and Knight both will be on two-way contracts. It was expected that Mays would be put on a two-way contract so that the Hawks would have an open roster spot, presumably a landing spot for restricted free agent Bogdan Bogdanovic, if Sacramento chooses not to match the offer the Hawks made him.
The Hawks drafted Okongwu at No. 6 and Mays at No. 50, and Knight wasn’t undrafted.
Okongwu figures to give the Hawks a boost as a rebounder and defender, and is hoping to expand his range as a shooter, as well. As a freshman at USC, he averaged 16.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks, earning All-Pac-12 first-team honors.
Mays is a combo guard who averaged 16.7 points, five rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.8 steals per game as a senior, which earned him an All-SEC first-team selection. He adds depth in the backcourt, and Knight, who averaged a double-double of 20.7 points and 10.5 rebounds as a senior at William & Mary, brings depth to the frontcourt.