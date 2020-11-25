Hawks announce signing of Danilo Gallinari

The Hawks also received cash considerations from the Oklahoma City in exchange for a conditional 2025 second-round draft pick in a sign-and-trade transaction.

“Danilo checks a lot of boxes for what we have prioritized,” Hawks GM Travis Schlenk said. “We wanted to add productive veterans and high-level shooting to our group, and he provides both. At his size, he is one of the league’s most versatile and efficient scorers and he has proven to be the type of veteran you want in your locker room.”