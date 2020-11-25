Hawks announce signing of Danilo Gallinari

The Hawks announced the signing of veteran forward Danilo Gallinari, 32, who averaged 18.7 points for the Thunder last season.
The Hawks also received cash considerations from the Oklahoma City in exchange for a conditional 2025 second-round draft pick in a sign-and-trade transaction.
“Danilo checks a lot of boxes for what we have prioritized,” Hawks GM Travis Schlenk said. “We wanted to add productive veterans and high-level shooting to our group, and he provides both. At his size, he is one of the league’s most versatile and efficient scorers and he has proven to be the type of veteran you want in your locker room.”
Gallinari (6-foot-10, 225 pounds) added 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 29.6 minutes per game, shooting 40.5% from 3-point range and 89.3% from the line. He figures to give the Hawks’ offense a major boost, particularly from distance.
Gallinari was born Aug. 8, 1988 (8/8/88), he was drafted in 2008 and he will wear jersey No. 8 with the Hawks.