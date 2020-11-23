Hawks adding F Solomon Hill on one-year deal

Hill, 29, spent the first three years of his career with the Pacers and the following three years with the Pelicans, before splitting the 2019 season between the Grizzlies and Heat.

He played in 59 games last year, starting four, averaging 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 18.4 minutes per game. Specifics of the deal are not clear yet, but it’s safe to assume Hill will be on or near the veteran minimum.