Hawks adding F Solomon Hill on one-year deal

The Hawks will sign forward Solomon Hill to a one-year deal, the AJC has confirmed.
Hill, 29, spent the first three years of his career with the Pacers and the following three years with the Pelicans, before splitting the 2019 season between the Grizzlies and Heat.
He played in 59 games last year, starting four, averaging 5.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 18.4 minutes per game. Specifics of the deal are not clear yet, but it’s safe to assume Hill will be on or near the veteran minimum.
This would put the Hawks’ roster at 15 players, since they have renounced the free agent rights for DeAndre’ Bembry, Charlie Brown Jr., Vince Carter, Treveon Graham, Damian Jones, Skal Labissiere and Jeff Teague. If the Hawks wanted to added another piece, though, including Bogdan Bogdanovic, they have the option of putting No. 50 draft pick Skylar Mays to a two-way contract.
ESPN first reported the deal.
Although he’s not going to fill out the stat sheet, Hill is often described as a great locker room presence and will bring a veteran presence to the team as the Hawks aim for the playoffs. He also gives the Hawks more depth at forward.