Hawks draft USC’s Onyeka Okongwu with the No. 6 pick

The Hawks went 20-47 last season, but feel they are reaching a point in rebuilding where they should begin to show improvement. Whether they can truly reach the postseason or contend for a playoff spot remains to be seen, but that mindset is shaping general manager Travis Schlenk’s roster-construction philosophy going into the season – it’s about talent acquisition more than assets/future picks.

The first five players selected in the draft were: No. 1 Anthony Edwards (of Georgia and Holy Spirit Preparatory School) to Minnesota, No. 2 James Wiseman to Golden State, No. 3 LaMelo Ball to Charlotte, No. 4 Patrick Williams to Chicago, No. 5 Isaac Okoro to Cleveland.