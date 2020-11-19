Hawks draft USC’s Onyeka Okongwu with the No. 6 pick

With the No. 6 pick in the 2020 NBA draft, the Hawks selected USC’s Onyeka Okongwu on Wednesday night.
As a freshman, Okongwu, an explosive power forward/center with great defensive ability, added 16.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game.
With the addition of Okongwu, the Hawks will have quite a few bigs on the roster, including power forward John Collins and center Clint Capela.
The Hawks went 20-47 last season, but feel they are reaching a point in rebuilding where they should begin to show improvement. Whether they can truly reach the postseason or contend for a playoff spot remains to be seen, but that mindset is shaping general manager Travis Schlenk’s roster-construction philosophy going into the season – it’s about talent acquisition more than assets/future picks.
The first five players selected in the draft were: No. 1 Anthony Edwards (of Georgia and Holy Spirit Preparatory School) to Minnesota, No. 2 James Wiseman to Golden State, No. 3 LaMelo Ball to Charlotte, No. 4 Patrick Williams to Chicago, No. 5 Isaac Okoro to Cleveland.
After a delay because of the coronavirus, the 2020-21 season will begin Dec. 22, and training camp is rumored to start Dec. 1. The schedule will be released in two halves, with some time in the middle to make up any games that have to be postponed.
