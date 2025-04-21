Effective immediately, Saleh will handle the day-to-day operations for the Hawks, who will continue their preparations for a busy offseason, with the draft lottery and draft, along with free agency. The Hawks could be one of the busier teams in the offseason, with an estimated $41 million in cap space available to maneuver and revamp the roster.

The team hired Saleh last May to provide support to Fields, as well as Kyle Korver.

Saleh came to the team from the Warriors, where he served as vice president of basketball strategy and team counsel last season. He was previously the Warriors’ director of basketball strategy and team counsel in 2022-23, and basketball strategy/assistant team counsel in 2021-22.

Basketball strategy typically includes working with the salary cap, as well as personnel management, skills that will be critical in the role as general manager.

Before working with the Warriors, Saleh spent five years with the Spurs, finishing as the team’s director of strategy and process and chief of staff.

A native of Edmonton, Alberta, Canada, Saleh graduated from the University of Alberta with a bachelor’s degree in biological sciences and an after-degree in history. He then earned his law degree from Tulane University Law School in 2017.

He was named to the 2024 San Francisco Business Times 40 Under 40 list in March. The list recognizes business leaders under 40 making significant contributions to their company and the Bay Area community.