The NBA announced the tiebreaker for positioning in the NBA draft after several teams in the league finished with similar records.

Five ties among teams with identical regular-season records were broken Monday through random drawings.

NBA President of League Operations Byron Spruell conducted the tiebreaks at the NBA office in Secaucus, New Jersey, while Ernst & Young oversaw the process.

The Kings, who finished the season with a 40-42 record like the Hawks, won the tiebreaker. So, the Kings have the 13th-worst odds at the top overall pick, while the Hawks will have the 14th-worst.

But at least one of those picks will definitely head to a completely different team.

The Hawks don’t own their pick in the 2025 NBA draft because they dealt it to the Spurs in the trade for Dejounte Murray.

But the Hawks could have at least two picks in the draft after they received a conditional pick from the Kings in the deal that sent Kevin Huerter to Sacramento. The pick could convey this year since it was protected through the top 12 selections. The Hawks currently have a 96% chance at picking either 13 or 14, depending on how the draft lottery shakes out.

The Hawks also gained a pick from the Pelicans via the Lakers in the deal that sent Murray to New Orleans. That pick falls around No. 22.

The NBA draft lottery will take place on Monday, May 12, and air on ESPN at 6:30 or 7 p.m. (depending on the day’s playoff schedule). The first round of 2025 NBA draft presented by State Farm will take place on Wednesday, June 25, and the second round will take place on Thursday, June 26.

Here is the full outlook of the first round.

TEAM/RECORD/WIN %/LOTTERY ODDS

Utah | (17-65) | .207 | 14.0%

Washington | (18-64) | .220 | 14.0%

Charlotte | (19-63) | .232 | 14.0%

New Orleans | (21-61) | .256 | 12.5%

Philadelphia* | (24-58) | .293 | 10.5%

Brooklyn | (26-56) .317 | 9.0%

Toronto | (30-52) | .366 | 7.5%

San Antonio | (34-48) | .415 | 6.0%

Phoenix [to Houston via Brooklyn] | (36-46) | .439 | 3.8%

Portland | (36-46) | .439 | 3.7%

Dallas | (39-43) | .476 | 1.8%

Chicago | (39-43) | .476 | 1.7%

Sacramento** | (40-42) | .488 | 0.8%

Atlanta (to San Antonio) | (40-42) | .488 | 0.7%

* This pick may be conveyed to Oklahoma City

** This pick may be conveyed to Atlanta