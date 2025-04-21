Atlanta Hawks
Atlanta Hawks

Hawks learn where they could make lottery pick in 2025 NBA draft

Five ties among teams with identical regular-season records were broken Monday through random drawings.
Atlanta Hawks and NBA Draft Lottery
Atlanta Hawks and NBA Draft Lottery
By
31 minutes ago

The Hawks have some uncertainty about who will make the final decision in the 2025 NBA draft after firing General Manager Landry Fields on Monday.

The team promoted Onsi Saleh to the GM role but also announced it was searching for a president of basketball operations. Either or both could be the one deciding the pick.

But the Hawks at least have an idea of where they could be making the selection.

Explore10 things we learned from Hawks exit interviews

The NBA announced the tiebreaker for positioning in the NBA draft after several teams in the league finished with similar records.

Five ties among teams with identical regular-season records were broken Monday through random drawings.

NBA President of League Operations Byron Spruell conducted the tiebreaks at the NBA office in Secaucus, New Jersey, while Ernst & Young oversaw the process.

The Kings, who finished the season with a 40-42 record like the Hawks, won the tiebreaker. So, the Kings have the 13th-worst odds at the top overall pick, while the Hawks will have the 14th-worst.

But at least one of those picks will definitely head to a completely different team.

The Hawks don’t own their pick in the 2025 NBA draft because they dealt it to the Spurs in the trade for Dejounte Murray.

But the Hawks could have at least two picks in the draft after they received a conditional pick from the Kings in the deal that sent Kevin Huerter to Sacramento. The pick could convey this year since it was protected through the top 12 selections. The Hawks currently have a 96% chance at picking either 13 or 14, depending on how the draft lottery shakes out.

The Hawks also gained a pick from the Pelicans via the Lakers in the deal that sent Murray to New Orleans. That pick falls around No. 22.

The NBA draft lottery will take place on Monday, May 12, and air on ESPN at 6:30 or 7 p.m. (depending on the day’s playoff schedule). The first round of 2025 NBA draft presented by State Farm will take place on Wednesday, June 25, and the second round will take place on Thursday, June 26.

Here is the full outlook of the first round.

TEAM/RECORD/WIN %/LOTTERY ODDS

Utah | (17-65) | .207 | 14.0%

Washington | (18-64) | .220 | 14.0%

Charlotte | (19-63) | .232 | 14.0%

New Orleans | (21-61) | .256 | 12.5%

Philadelphia* | (24-58) | .293 | 10.5%

Brooklyn | (26-56) .317 | 9.0%

Toronto | (30-52) | .366 | 7.5%

San Antonio | (34-48) | .415 | 6.0%

Phoenix [to Houston via Brooklyn] | (36-46) | .439 | 3.8%

Portland | (36-46) | .439 | 3.7%

Dallas | (39-43) | .476 | 1.8%

Chicago | (39-43) | .476 | 1.7%

Sacramento** | (40-42) | .488 | 0.8%

Atlanta (to San Antonio) | (40-42) | .488 | 0.7%

* This pick may be conveyed to Oklahoma City

** This pick may be conveyed to Atlanta

About the Author

Follow Lauren Williams on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) attempts a shot against Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith (center) and Miami Heat forward Andrew Wiggins (22) during the second half in a NBA play-in tournament basketball game at State Farm Arena, Friday, April 18, 2025, in Atlanta. The Heat defeated the Hawks 123-114. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Weekend reflections: Hawks fire GM Fields after he calls for patience, Trae Young asks for urgency

OPINION

Sugiura: After Hawks dump GM Landry Fields, we ask again: What are they doing?

The Hawks dump GM Landry Fields after he's done great work restoring direction and order to the team, says Ken Sugiura. So why get rid of him?

2h ago

After loss to Magic, Hawks must reset and prepare for elimination game at home

With the Magic clicking on offense and facing the pressure of playing through a lot of contact, the Hawks simply fell apart.

The Latest

Placeholder Image

Timeline of ex-Hawks general manager Landry Fields’ tenure with the team

2h ago

Hawks’ new GM Onsi Saleh bolsters team’s front-office experience

Hawks fire general manager Landry Fields, begin search for team president

Featured

The North Point Mall sign is shown, Thursday, April 3, 2025, in Alpharetta. The North Point Mall continues to struggle, with redevelopment in limbo. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

North Point was once one of Georgia’s great malls. Alpharetta eyes its next chapter

Alpharetta is trying to chart a future for the area around the troubled North Point Mall.

Jason Esteves launches bid for Georgia governor with pledge to fight Trump ‘chaos’

Democrat Sen. Jason Esteves is entering Georgia's governor race with a message that Trump’s "chaos" is hurting Georgians’ health and wallets — and GOP leaders are silent.

Do you park at the Atlanta airport? It could soon cost you $30 a day

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport says the increases come as it's in the middle of a program to modernize its parking facilities.