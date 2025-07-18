Lloyd Howell steps down as executive director of NFL Players Association

Nation & World News
FILE - Fans watch an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and the Detroit Lions, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Oct. 2, 2016. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

By ROB MAADDI – Associated Press
Updated 48 minutes ago

Lloyd Howell has resigned as executive director of the NFL Players Association, citing distractions his leadership has caused in recent weeks.

“Two years ago, I accepted the role of Executive Director of the NFLPA because I believe deeply in the mission of this union and the power of collective action to drive positive change for the players of America’s most popular sport,” Howell said in a statement released late Thursday night. “Our members deserve a union that will fight relentlessly for their health, safety, financial futures, and long-term well-being. My priority has been to lead that fight by serving this union with focus and dedication.

“It’s clear that my leadership has become a distraction to the important work the NFLPA advances every day. For this reason, I have informed the NFLPA Executive Committee that I am stepping down as Executive Director of the NFLPA and Chairman of the Board of NFL Players effective immediately. I hope this will allow the NFLPA to maintain its focus on its player members ahead of the upcoming season.”

Howell has come under scrutiny since ESPN reported he has maintained a part-time consulting job with the Carlyle Group, a private equity firm that holds league approval to seek minority ownership in NFL franchises.

That followed the revelation that the NFLPA and the league had a confidentiality agreement to keep quiet an arbitrator’s ruling about possible collusion by owners over quarterback salaries.

The latest issue was an ESPN report Thursday that revealed two player representatives who voted for Howell were not aware that he was sued in 2011 for sexual discrimination and retaliation while he was a senior executive at Booz Allen.

“I am proud of what we have been able to accomplish at the NFLPA over the past two years,” Howell said. “I will be rooting for the players from the sidelines as loud as ever, and I know the NFLPA will continue to ensure that players remain firmly at the center of football’s future.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

FILE - Major League Baseball Players Association Executive Director Tony Clark answers a question during a news conference in New York on March 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

FILE - This image shows a whip wielded by Harrison Ford in "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade." (Heritage Auctions via AP, File)

12m ago

16m ago

30m ago

Rivian announced it will establish an East Coast headquarters at Junction Krog District in Atlanta. (Courtesy of Rivian)

Electric vehicle startup Rivian announced Thursday it will establish an East Coast headquarters in Atlanta with hundreds of employees.

Aides to Gov. Brian Kemp have signed on with Derek Dooley, signaling the former football coach may jump into the U.S. Senate race in Georgia.

St. Simons Island is home to only 1 of the 1,700-plus loggerhead nests laid along Georgia's coast so far this year. A pending lighting ordinance update may boost activity.