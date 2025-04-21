Explore Hawks remain patient as development stays in front of their mind

“Every offseason we evaluate how we operate and ways we can improve our organization. As we enter this pivotal offseason, we have several complex decisions ahead of us, and we are committed to providing the human and financial resources needed to ensure that we navigate these decisions with a high level of precision and foresight,” Hawks principal owner Tony Ressler said in a team statement. “Adding an accomplished, senior-level leader to provide strategic direction and structure as well as partnering with Onsi and our talented front office is a top priority.

“I would genuinely like to thank Landry for his leadership during his time with us. Landry made our franchise better and left contributions that have positioned us for growth. I am grateful for his dedication and wish him success in his next endeavor.”

Saleh came to the Hawks in 2024 after spending three seasons with the Golden State Warriors, where he served as the vice president of basketball strategy and team counsel. He also served five years with the San Antonio Spurs and was their director of strategy and process and chief of staff.

