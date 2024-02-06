Atlanta Falcons

Will Raheem Morris coach his first Falcons’ game in .... Brazil?

Falcons coach Raheem Morris speaks to members of the media during his introductory press conference at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Monday, February 5, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

By
30 minutes ago

LAS VEGAS – The Falcons are set to play the Eagles on the road during the 2024 season. It was announced Monday that the Eagles will be the host team for the NFL’s first regular-season game in Brazil on Sept. 6.

Any chance Raheem Morris’ regular-season opener will be in São Paulo, Brazil instead of Philadelphia?

ExploreFalcons' 2024 opponents set

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell made news when he said the Eagles will play in Sao Paolo against a to-be-named opponent. It’ll be the first time in 54 years the NFL has played a game on Friday night of its opening weekend.

The Falcons are one of the nine opponents on the Eagles’ home schedule next season. If that game is selected for the Brazil matchup, it means that Morris, who had his introductory press conference Monday in Atlanta, would coach his regular-season opener in South America.

Complete NFL schedules are usually released in early May, so stay tuned to see if the Falcons face the Eagles in Brazil - or Philadelphia.

