Will Raheem Morris coach his first Falcons’ game in .... Brazil?

LAS VEGAS – The Falcons are set to play the Eagles on the road during the 2024 season. It was announced Monday that the Eagles will be the host team for the NFL’s first regular-season game in Brazil on Sept. 6.

Any chance Raheem Morris’ regular-season opener will be in São Paulo, Brazil instead of Philadelphia?

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell made news when he said the Eagles will play in Sao Paolo against a to-be-named opponent. It’ll be the first time in 54 years the NFL has played a game on Friday night of its opening weekend.