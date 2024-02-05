Raheem Morris talks ‘collaboration’ in selecting, developing quarterbacks

The Falcons’ inconsistency from Desmond Ridder and Taylor Heinicke hindered the offense’s success last season. Morris said that conversations about quarterbacks have been limited so far — the organization’s top priority is to finalize the coaching staff. He’s only had brief conversations with individuals in passing “about how to get one whether that be trade, draft or free agency.”

Even though those discussions haven’t ramped up just yet, Morris is optimistic that the group will make the right decision when the day comes.

“You got all those windows out there, you got all those avenues, but I got a lot of confidence in the people that are going to help me be a part of finding our next quarterback to move forward,” Morris said.Rob

New offensive coordinator Zac Robinson will be a part of this group. Robinson, the Rams’ quarterback coach in 2022 and 2023, will be a first-time NFL play-caller, but Morris sees the 37-year-old’s potential to grow into a great one - comparing him to 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and Rams coach Sean McVay.

Robinson, a three-year starter at Oklahoma State, will be someone Morris leans on during the quarterback search.

“Our belief just doesn’t start with the player, it’s the coaches around him, it’s the people around him, it’s the things you do to make it really special,” Morris said. “(Robinson’s) ability to connect with the quarterback, his ability to relate to the quarterback and what they do and how they do it and how they go about their process…stood out to me working with him.”

Morris’ go-to phrase throughout the press conference was collaboration, using it in nearly every answer. This remained true when asked if the team was ready to win with the ‘right guy,’ stressing that there’s never one reason that a team wins a championship.

Morris said that a strong quarterback will give his team a chance to win any game, he just wants to make sure that his team and coaching staff around that player can help make this happen.

“The quarterback is always the elephant that sits in the back of the room that everybody can talk about because usually those are the people that get too much blame sometimes or too much credit at times,” Morris said. “You want to make sure that we’re trying to get better at all times, and when you’re talking about adding a quarterback, those are some of the factors that take you over the top.”

