Raheem Morris makes history, comes home as Falcons new head coach

“I do understand the importance of being the first Black coach in Atlanta history without an interim tag,” Morris said. “I understand the important of that for us. I understand the importance of that for the people before me, the people after me, the current people right now. I understand the importance of that and how important that is to the city, particularly where we are right now in the mecca of Black history. I think that’s very important to acknowledge.”

Morris, a 47-year-old New Jersey native, considers Atlanta “home,” referencing its importance to his growth as a coach and man. He spent five-plus seasons on former Falcons coach Dan Quinn’s staff (2015-20). He served as the interim coach for 11 games in 2020 after Quinn was fired and interviewed for the full-time position before the Falcons hired Arthur Smith, who was recently dismissed after a 21-30 record across three seasons.

Listen to Morris speak and it won’t take long to notice his enthusiasm for this city and franchise.

“When you get a chance to go back home in this profession, it’s extremely important,” Morris said. “It is extremely critical to everybody involved. That is a special moment, not just to me, but for everybody in my family.”

After his previous Falcons stint, Morris joined the Rams as defensive coordinator and helped the Rams win Super Bowl LVI. He drew rave reviews for his work, earning multiple head coach interviews in recent years before finally landing the Falcons job.

Morris beat out 13 other candidates, including acclaimed former Patriots coach Bill Belichick, who was long perceived as the favorite for the opening. The Falcons underwent one of the more extensive coaching searches in NFL history.

“Through that search, it was clear there was one person who really stuck out: that’s Raheem Morris,” general manager Terry Fontenot said. “It was his infectious energy, his natural leadership, his charisma, his football instincts and intelligence, but also his collaborative mindset, the way he puts people around him and listens and empowers people. His clear vision for what we’re going to do here.”

Few coaches possess a more well-rounded resume than Morris. He started as a graduate assistant at Hofstra, his alma mater, in 1998. He was a defensive backs coach at Cornell (1999) and Hofstra (2000-01) before joining the Buccaneers in 2002 as a defensive quality control coach. Notably, he worked his first year under then-Bucs general manager Rich McKay, who’s been a Falcons executive since 2003 (“He’s hired me three times,” Morris mentioned Monday). Morris spent the next several seasons as a defensive assistant in Tampa Bay, where the Bucs won a Super Bowl and multiple division titles.

After spending one year as Kansas State’s defensive coordinator, Morris returned to Tampa Bay as the defensive backs coach. He spent two seasons in the role before replacing Jon Gruden as the Bucs’ head coach in 2009.

Morris, then 33, took over a rebuilding franchise. After an expectedly rough debut campaign (3-13), he managed a surprising 10-win season in 2010. But the team tanked in his third, losing 10 straight after a 4-2 start. Morris was fired after the 2011 season, finishing 21-38 as Bucs coach, then spent over a decade trying to earn a second opportunity as the headman.

Morris spent three seasons with Washington before he joined Quinn’s staff in Atlanta. He even served as offensive pass game coordinator during his last Falcons stint, giving him rare experience coaching both sides of the ball. After becoming a championship coordinator two years ago, then developing several young defenders for an overachieving Rams team in 2023, Morris entered this coach-hiring cycle among the most qualified candidates.

“Since Tampa, I’ve dedicated my professional development to whomever I’m working for at the time,” Morris said. “I’m fully prepared (to be a coach again). I’ve been preparing for this since the last day when I was in Tampa. You spend the rest of your time, your coaching career, getting ready for that moment. And this is that moment.”

Over the years, Morris has built an impeccable reputation. Coaches, players and executives who’ve worked with him speak glowingly of how handles daily operations. He’s a lauded teacher, the proverbial “players’ coach,” which should help him build a development-conducive atmosphere in Flowery Branch.

Rams general manager Les Snead called Morris an “exceptional leader.”

“He leaves an indelible mark on everyone he works with and has a rare ability to unify and inspire a collective group to accomplish their mission,” Snead said. “Most importantly, he is a respected leader who treats everyone the same, and is a model husband, father and friend.”

Morris felt his time with the Rams was instrumental. He was asked how he’s different today from his previous time with the Falcons.

“Sometimes you need to get away from each other,” Morris said. “You get a chance to go away and you grow. I didn’t have time to sit around sulking that I didn’t get it the first time, right? It was: Find a way to go get better. I went away, I got around some really great people, got a chance to have the ultimate success in this profession, found a way to go through adversity and see who comes out of those moments, and find a way to rebuild it and do it again. All at the time place in a matter of three years. What a ride.”