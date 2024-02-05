Did Raheem Morris and Terry Fontenot just become best friends?

If the news conference was any indication, don’t be surprised if Morris and Fontenot get matching tattoos and are spotted on the Beltline riding a tandem bicycle.

“It was very clear that there was one person that stuck out (in the search), and that’s Raheem Morris,” Fontenot said. “It was his infectious energy, his natural leadership, his charisma, his football instincts and intelligence, but also his collaborative mindset.”

Fontenot didn’t know Morris prior to the search, but quickly in the interview process, “it felt like we’ve known each other forever.”

A sharing of authority over personnel, draft and the roster is the management model of choice in the NFL. Fontenot had a similar arrangement with former coach Arthur Smith. Morris and Fontenot made it abundantly clear that that’s how they’ll attack it as they lead the charge to secure the first Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Morris spoke of returning to the Falcons and “being part of the collaboration, the shared vision, all the things you want to do with Terry and what he’s starting to build.”

The emphasis on Morris’ ability to work well with others and his excitement to partner with Fontenot gave a sense of where the candidacy of Bill Belichick perhaps sputtered. It’s hard to imagine Belichick at the dais bubbling about how eager he was to lean on Fontenot and name dropping all of the Falcons employees he had gotten to know, as Morris did Monday.

It was a reflection of Blank’s own manner. Belichick is obviously proven, but a Blank-Belichick partnership would have been as smooth as a teenager learning to drive a stick shift.

Fontenot surely is thrilled with Morris. The Falcons continue to insist that Belichick was never the leading candidate and that the search was an open process. That may well be so, but the thought of Belichick becoming the Falcons’ new coach likely didn’t cause Fontenot to wake up with a song in his heart.

And now, not only is his head-coach partner a friend to all, but Fontenot also been elevated on the organizational chart to the rung just below Blank. Previously, he and Smith had reported to McKay, who is now out of the picture of football matters, but the change in structure was announced in the news release heralding Morris’ hire.

At the news conference Monday, Fontenot, Morris and team president Greg Beadles shared the dais. Beadles was standing in for Blank, who was at home with an illness. McKay, meanwhile, sat off to the side in an alcove along with Morris’ family and others in his party. He slipped out just before the news conference ended, though surely not to avoid questions from media.

Morris, too, was ecstatic about the opportunity to be a head coach again after a failed three-year run with the Buccaneers. Of course, it seems Morris is the type to be ecstatic about a bowl of oatmeal.

Morris veered away from many specifics, but he offered an insight into his mindset of how he wanted to work – collaborate, even – with Fontenot. After six years with the Falcons (2015-20) in a variety of coaching roles, lastly interim coach following the midseason dismissal of Dan Quinn, Morris joined the staff of Rams coach Sean McVay, the Marist School alumnus. The two had worked together previously in Washington and Tampa Bay.

Morris said it wasn’t long before he told McVay that he was jealous of the relationship that he enjoyed with Rams general manager Les Snead.

“I said, ‘To watch you guys collaborate and move in silence, be able to talk about everything, have your communication ongoing, have your communication consistent, honest, open, all of those things that you guys do with each other – that is the next step,’” Morris said as Fontenot nodded along.

Fontenot has offered reason to believe in his ability calling the shots both in the draft and in free agency. Morris comes back to the Falcons with time spent in one of the NFL’s most successful organizations and a litany of players, coaches and execs touting his readiness.

Win or lose, they’ll do it together.