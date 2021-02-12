Trevor Lawrence sparkles in 52-throw Pro Day exhibition

Lawrence started with a short 11-yard route out to his right. Then the same route to his left.

He was on the mark with most of this throws, but he had some drops from his receivers. He also missed on a couple of red-zone throws in the back of the end zone that sailed on him. He finished with three deep throws that traveled 57, 59 and 57 yards in the air.

Lawrence, the consensus projected No. 1 overall pick, didn’t have to throw.

“Just to show that I’m no different than anybody else,” Lawrence said. “I still want to do the process the right way. The original plan was to have two months training out in California. Then come back March 11 and put on a show. Life happens sometimes.

“Just having to adjust and showing that I’m able to adjust and adapt and still willing to come out here and throw, give teams a chance to see me. That was important to me and my team to make sure that we made that happen.”

Lawrence is set to have surgery on his left non-throwing shoulder to repair his labrum and moved his workout up from Clemson’s Pro Day on March 11.

“I think I can throw in six to eight weeks after the surgery, then looking at four to five months (before) full clearance,” Lawrence said. “Just glad it’s the non-throwing shoulder.”

Lawrence noticed that Meyer was on the field, while the rest of the NFL executives, coaches and scouts were along the sidelines.

“I saw him,” Lawrence said. “I saw a lot of the guys coming through. I saw him. I just waved at him real quick. Can’t really communicate out there. But it’s been cool to see all of the teams come out.”

Lawrence plans to continue working on his footwork and pocket presence.

“Mentally, the game is different at the NFL level,” Lawrence said.

The other top quarterbacks in the draft also will draw a crowd. North Dakota State’s Trey Lance is set to throw March 12. BYU’s Zach Wilson will throw March 26 and Ohio State’s Justin Fields (Harrison High) on March 30.

Lawrence had one of the more celebrated careers by a quarterback in college football history from 2018-20. He led Clemson to a national championship as a freshman in 2018. He finished his career going 34-2 (.944) as a starter, the third-best winning percentage by a starting quarterback with at least 30 career starts since Division I split in 1978, trailing only Miami’s Ken Dorsey (.950) and USC’s Matt Leinart (.949), according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Lawrence was a four-year starter in high school and went 52-2, including a 41-game win streak and 14-2 record in the playoffs. He led his team to four region titles and two state titles.

He finished with 13,908 passing yards and 161 touchdowns against 21 interceptions over his high school career.

In 2001, the Falcons held the fifth overall pick and traded up with the San Diego Chargers to land the No. 1 overall pick and select quarterback Michael Vick.

Falcons’ 2021 draft position:

In the Cincinnati Bengals media mock draft, writer Geoff Hobson pays tribute to former Yahoo Sports writer Terez Paylor, who died in his sleep Monday. D. Orlando Ledbetter of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution selected Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields for the Falcons with the fourth overall pick and Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah in the second round.

Top five picks

1. Jacksonville Jaguars - Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

2. New York Jets - Ja’ Marr Chase, WR, LSU

3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston) - DeVonta Smith, WR, Alabama

4. Falcons - Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

5. Cincinnati Bengals - Penei Sewell, OT, Oregon

SECOND ROUND

35. Falcons - ILB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

The Bow Tie Chronicles Podcasts:

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

Follow me on Twitter @DorlandoAJC

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now