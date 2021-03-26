Report: Fontenot, Smith and Ragone at Zach Wilson’s Pro Day

The Falcons restructured Ryan’s contract to get under the salary cap and would have to take massive salary-cap hits to release him. While signaling that Ryan is their quarterback, the Falcons have continued to scout the top quarterback prospects in the draft.

Lawrence, who’s from Cartersville, is widely considered the top quarterback prospect in the draft.

Jacksonville has the first pick in the draft. The New York Jets have the second pick and could select a quarterback. Miami holds the third pick and then the Falcons. The draft is set be held April 29-May 1 in Cleveland.

Ohio State’s Justin Fields is set to have his Pro Day on Tuesday. Fields, who played at Harrison High, started his career at Georgia.

There is a debate over who’s the second-best quarterback in the draft. Is it Wilson or is it Justin Fields? Some think it’s Lance.

“I think both those guys (Wilson and Fields) are going to be really good players at the next level,” NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah said. “I would say I don’t think there’s a debate in terms of who played better last year when you just watch all the tape. To me Zach Wilson played the best.”

Jeremiah apparently is willing to overlook the loss to Coastal Carolina, while Fields turned in the most dynamic performance of the season going head-to-head against Lawrence in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

“That doesn’t necessarily mean it’s a slam dunk he’s going to be the (better) player,” said Jeremiah, a former NFL scout. “So, that’s the challenge and the evaluation is you’ve got Zach who threw the ball better, somebody who made better decisions. But you look at what Justin brings to the table with his -- first of all, let’s start with his toughness.”

Also at BYU ...



• Raiders GM Mike Mayock.



• Jets GM Joe Douglas.



• Vikings GM Rick Spielman.



• Titans VP of player personnel Ryan Cowden.



• Patriots exec Eliot Wolf.



Jags coach Urban Meyer won't be there (Bevell has a house close to BYU, his daughter goes there). https://t.co/YIjA9JDAKA — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 26, 2021

Falcons’ 2021 draft position: Here are the top nine picks in D. Led’s Mock Draft 3.0:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence (QB, Clemson)

2. New York Jets: Zach Wilson, (QB, BYU)

3. Miami Dolphins: Ja’Marr Chase (WR, LSU)

4. Denver Broncos (trade with Falcons): Trey Lance (QB, North Dakota State)

5. Cincinnati Bengals: Penei Sewell (OT, Oregon)

6. Philadelphia Eagles: DeVonta Smith (WR, Alabama)

7. Detroit Lions: Jaylen Waddle (WR, Alabama)

8. Carolina Panthers: Justin Fields (QB, Ohio State)

9. Falcons (trade with Denver): Micah Parsons, (OLB, Penn State)

