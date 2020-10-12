X

The Bow Tie Chronicles: Falcons can help fix NFL’s abysmal hiring record

Clemson co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott speaks during media day ahead of the College Football Playoff national championship game Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, in New Orleans.

By D. Orlando Ledbetter, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

In the 218th episode of the The Bow Tie Chronicles podcast, host D. Orlando Ledbetter (@DOrlandoAJC) takes a look at the long and distinguished list of minority candidates for the head coach and general manager openings after the firing of head coach Dan Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff. The Falcons have passed on minority head coaching candidates in the past, including Lovie Smith, Jim Caldwell, Leslie Frazier and Todd Bowles. Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott, 30, is an intriguing prospect.

