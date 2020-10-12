Quinn, Dimitroff fired by the Falcons

"But as everyone knows, this is a results business and I owe it to our fans to put the best product we can on the field. We have poured every resource possible into winning and will continue to do so, but the results of late do not meet our standard or what I’ve promised our fans. Therefore, we will install new coaching and personnel leadership of the Atlanta Falcons at the appropriate time.

“Our finish in 2019 earned an opportunity to show that momentum could be continued and built upon, but that has clearly not happened,” Blank continued. “And overall, the last 3-plus seasons have fallen short of my commitment to Atlanta and to our fans everywhere. I want them all to know that my commitment to winning has not wavered and I will continue to provide every resource possible to that end.”

The Falcons dropped to 0-5 on Sunday after at 23-16 loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Falcons are set to face the Vikings on Sunday at 1 p.m. at U.S. Bank Stadium.

“We are moving forward and will do everything we can to help this year’s team win as many games as possible while putting a strong plan in place to execute these important leadership searches with an eye to positioning the Falcons for success well into the future. We owe that to our fans,” McKay said.

Dimitroff joined the Falcons in 2008 and played a key role in a period of success unmatched in Falcons history.

Since his arrival the Falcons have won 109 games, been to the playoffs six times and won the NFC Championship in 2016.

Dimtiroff’s drafts have landed Matt Ryan, Julio Jones, Jake Matthews, Grady Jarrett, and Deion Jones. But his repeated misses along the offensive and defenses lives left Ryan in trouble and the inability to rush the opposing passers.

In 2009, he drafted defensive tackle Peria Jerry over edge rusher Clay Matthews Jr., who went on to win the defensive player of the year and a Super Bowl with the Green Bay Packers. He also drafted Vic Beasley over running back Todd Gurley, who he eventually signing him this offseason as a free agent.

He also drafted defensive end Takk McKinley over T.J. Watt, who went on to become a Pro Bowler.

Quinn has led the Falcons since the 2015 season. Quin has a 43-42 record.

In 2016 the Falcons finished 11-5 and went on to win the NFC championship over the Green Bay Packers before falling to New England in Super Bowl LI after 28-3 lead.

Quinn did and solid job the following year and returned to the playoffs. They defeated the Los Angeles Rams on the road in the NFC wilddard game before losing to Philadelphia in the divisional playoff. A potential game-winning drive stalled on the 1-yard line.

The Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl

“Dan Quinn represents everything you would want in a man, coach, teacher or neighbor," Blank said. "He is a man of integrity, character and determination. He’s also a friend anyone would like to have. While we have not achieved the results we all expect, I’m very proud of how Dan has represented all of us and the passion he has poured into leading our team. Dan and Stacey have also given back so much to our community, particularly those serving in the military and their families. They will always have my gratitude and our best wishes for all the very best in the future.”

Dimitroff was retained after the team fired coach Mike Smith, the winningest coach in team history.

“Thomas Dimitroff has been with us through a lot, including a vast majority of my ownership of the team," Blank said. "I’ve seen his two beautiful children grow up here and I have great personal affection for him and his family.

"I’m also grateful for his hard work and contributions to our many successes over the last 10 years. He came in at a time when the franchise needed to rebuild trust in this community. By bringing in Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and several others, we changed the trajectory of the franchise and set us up for a run of success the team had never achieved before. I am very appreciative of Thomas' many contributions to the Atlanta Falcons and wish him great success in his future pursuits.”

With speculation rampant over the firing of Quinn after the team dropped to 0-5 Sunday, Falcons owner Arthur Blank declined an interview request by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution to discuss the matter after the game.

When reached later via text by the AJC, Blank replied, “When we have something to say. I’ll say it.”

A downcast Quinn was not concerned about his future after the loss to the Panthers. He was ask if he would understand if Blank decided to go in a different direction.

“Honestly, it’s the furthest thing from my mind,” Quinn said. “It’s his job to evaluate, but for me it’s coaching, and I’ll work as hard as I can to align our team to play like we’re capable of playing.”

Should fans still have faith in Quinn? Should the locker room have his back?

“I think everyone has coach Quinn’s back,” center Alex Mack said. “He takes care of us. Each week we show up with the right mindset and ready to play hard. We just need to play better. I think the effort is there. Everyone is working hard. We just need to perform in those small little moments, just a little bit better.”

Before the Carolina game, Quinn’s job status had not been discussed within the upper reaches of the franchise, according to a person familiar with the situation.

“We haven’t talked about it yet,” that person said Wednesday. “I’m not sure what’s going to happen. I know we’re going to still support what’s going on, and hopefully (the team) can eventually turn the corner and bring it all together.”

The move was made, the Falcons did not turn the corner against a surprising Carolina team that improved to 3-2.

The Falcons are off to their third consecutive slow start under Quinn, who’s only the second coach to guide the team to the Super Bowl.

In 2018, the team lost four of its first five games before finishing with a 7-9 record. That team was beset with injuries and never recovered. Last season, the Falcons were 1-7 in the first half of the season and 6-2 in the second half to again finish 7-9.

Blank elected to stick with Quinn after last season with the hopes that continuity was the best course for the franchise. He stated repeatedly that he expected the Falcons to be competitive in 2020 and earn a playoff berth. With the expanded playoffs, the Falcons needed to get in gear with a win over the Panthers.

The Falcons have not played inspired football in 2020.

They blew two double-digit fourth-quarter leads and were widely ridiculed when they didn’t fall on an onside kick at the end of the Dallas game. That miscue led to a 40-39 loss.

While promoting his new book “Good Company,” Blank spoke about that play. He said he thought the players didn’t know what to do, which went against statements made by Quinn and special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica.

Quinn, who guided the Falcons to Super Bowl LI, had built an incredible amount of goodwill with how he handled the team after the Super Bowl collapse and through the coronavirus pandemic.