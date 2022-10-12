ajc logo
Tale of the Tape: Falcons vs. 49ers

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons, who have the third-ranked rushing offense in the NFL, are set to face the 49ers, who have the top-ranked defense (total yards), at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Here’s a look at the key rankings for the Falcons and 49ers:

Falcons 49ers

23.6 (10) Pts/Game 21.6 (16t)

331.4 (25) Tot Off. 339.0 (20)

164.6 (3) Net Rush Yds/Game 138.8 (8)

166.8 (30) Net Pass Yds/Game 200.2 (25)

29:17 (23) Poss Avg. 30:37 (11)

24.4 (20t) Opp Pts/Game 12.2 (1t)

393.0 (27) Opp Tot Off. 249.2 (1)

114.8 (17) Opp Rush Yds/Game 71.4 (1)

278.2 (29) Opp Pass Yds/Game 177.8 (3)

-1 (22) Turnover Differential 1 (9t)

Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

