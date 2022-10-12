Tale of the Tape: Falcons vs. 49ers

FLOWERY BRANCH — The Falcons, who have the third-ranked rushing offense in the NFL, are set to face the 49ers, who have the top-ranked defense (total yards), at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Here’s a look at the key rankings for the Falcons and 49ers:
Falcons 49ers
23.6 (10) Pts/Game 21.6 (16t)
331.4 (25) Tot Off. 339.0 (20)
164.6 (3) Net Rush Yds/Game 138.8 (8)
166.8 (30) Net Pass Yds/Game 200.2 (25)
29:17 (23) Poss Avg. 30:37 (11)
24.4 (20t) Opp Pts/Game 12.2 (1t)
393.0 (27) Opp Tot Off. 249.2 (1)
114.8 (17) Opp Rush Yds/Game 71.4 (1)
278.2 (29) Opp Pass Yds/Game 177.8 (3)
-1 (22) Turnover Differential 1 (9t)
Atlanta Falcons 2022 NFL schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 vs. San Francisco, 1 p.m.
Oct. 23 at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.
Oct. 30 vs. Carolina, 1 p.m.
Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.
Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
