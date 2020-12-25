Matt Ryan helped to make Christmas special for young tennis players

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan made Christmas a little brighter for some young athletes with a shopping spree Monday.
Athletes from the Atlanta Youth Tennis & Education Foundation (AYTEF) in the inner city of Atlanta received much-needed athletic gear at Dick’s Sporting Goods.
Ryan appeared via livestream video to interact with the kids as they received gifts from the Sports Matter Giving Truck when it pulled up to their homes.
Atlanta marked the final stop on an eight-city giving tour this holiday season.
With the COVID-19 pandemic upending youth sports across the country, Ryan and the Dick’s foundation wanted to make this holiday season as special as possible by giving the gift of sport to 10,000 kids in underserved communities across the U.S. The foundation’s Sports Matter program has donated more that $145 million to help more kids play the sports they love.
Falcons’ 2021 draft position
1. Jacksonville
2. New York Jets
3. Cincinnati
4. Carolina
5. Falcons
