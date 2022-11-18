Quarterback corner: Falcons’ Marcus Mariota on the Bears

On what he sees in the Bears defense since they traded Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith: “It is young. My former teammate (with the Raiders) Nick Morrow is playing linebacker there. He’s been playing great, I think, from the tape that I watched. Obviously, (safety) Eddie Jackson’s been performing well. He’s been a guy that’s been doing that for a long time. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson has also played well.”

On whether the offense plans to lean more on the rushing attack: “Yeah, we’ll have to see. They say that a run game travels, right? As it gets later on in a year, it’s helpful, but at the same time, we have to make plays in the passing game.”