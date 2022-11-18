Quarterback corner: Falcons’ Marcus Mariota on the Bears

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s what Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota had to say about the Bears, his team’s opponent at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
On what he sees in the Bears defense since they traded Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith: “It is young. My former teammate (with the Raiders) Nick Morrow is playing linebacker there. He’s been playing great, I think, from the tape that I watched. Obviously, (safety) Eddie Jackson’s been performing well. He’s been a guy that’s been doing that for a long time. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson has also played well.”
On whether the offense plans to lean more on the rushing attack: “Yeah, we’ll have to see. They say that a run game travels, right? As it gets later on in a year, it’s helpful, but at the same time, we have to make plays in the passing game.”
On Bears LB Jack Sanborn’s performance since the Smith trade: “He’s come in, and he’s played well. Scheme-wise, they do a lot of different things with movements. They create problems for guys up front. He’s created a lot of tackles just because of how they scheme things up.”
For more content about the Atlanta Falcons
On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now
On Instagram at DorlandoLed
Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Bow Tie Chronicles
Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT
Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17
Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15
Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.
Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
About the Author
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com