Quarterback corner: Falcons’ Marcus Mariota on the Bears

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
22 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Here’s what Falcons quarterback Marcus Mariota had to say about the Bears, his team’s opponent at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

On what he sees in the Bears defense since they traded Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith: “It is young. My former teammate (with the Raiders) Nick Morrow is playing linebacker there. He’s been playing great, I think, from the tape that I watched. Obviously, (safety) Eddie Jackson’s been performing well. He’s been a guy that’s been doing that for a long time. Cornerback Jaylon Johnson has also played well.”

On whether the offense plans to lean more on the rushing attack: “Yeah, we’ll have to see. They say that a run game travels, right? As it gets later on in a year, it’s helpful, but at the same time, we have to make plays in the passing game.”

On Bears LB Jack Sanborn’s performance since the Smith trade: “He’s come in, and he’s played well. Scheme-wise, they do a lot of different things with movements. They create problems for guys up front. He’s created a lot of tackles just because of how they scheme things up.”

