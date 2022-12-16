NFC South: Panthers are the hottest team

The Bucs have a 77% chance, followed by the Falcons at 5% and the Saints at 1% before Thursday night’s game between the 49ers and the Seahawks.

The Bucs are set to host the Bengals (9-4) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday.

If the Panthers and Falcons win this week and the Bucs lose to the Bengals, all three teams would be tied at 6-8 after Sunday, with three games to play.

The wild-and-wacky NFC South could go down to the wire.

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD