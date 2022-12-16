ajc logo
X

NFC South: Panthers are the hottest team

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
48 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH -- The Panthers fired their coach and traded their top two offensive weapons in wide receiver Robbie Anderson and running back Christian McCaffrey.

Then they waived the quarterback, Baker Mayfield, whom they traded for.

Through the turmoil, interim coach Steve Wilks and and the Panthers have managed to win three of their past four games.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Falcons

The Panthers (5-8) are set to face the Steelers (5-8) at 1 p.m. Sunday in Charlotte.

Like the Falcons, the Panthers are one game behind the Bucs (6-7) with four games to play. The Panthers, who could be accused of tanking, have a 19% chance of making the playoffs, according to the New York Times playoffs simulator.

The Bucs have a 77% chance, followed by the Falcons at 5% and the Saints at 1% before Thursday night’s game between the 49ers and the Seahawks.

The Bucs are set to host the Bengals (9-4) at 4:25 p.m. Sunday.

If the Panthers and Falcons win this week and the Bucs lose to the Bengals, all three teams would be tied at 6-8 after Sunday, with three games to play.

The wild-and-wacky NFC South could go down to the wire.

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17

Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15

Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24

Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13

Dec. 4 Steelers 19, Falcons 16

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, 1 p.m.

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

If Braves don’t retain Dansby Swanson it won’t be because they can’t afford it17h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Georgia Tech hires Norval McKenzie to coach running backs
18h ago

Credit: Stan Awtrey/AJC

GHSA signs 3-year deal to bring football finals back to Mercedes-Benz Stadium
18h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

After long layoff, Georgia Bulldogs face Notre Dame
14h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

After long layoff, Georgia Bulldogs face Notre Dame
14h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Falcons’ Drake London could benefit from QB switch to Desmond Ridder
The Latest

Falcons set to start the Desmond Ridder era Sunday at the Saints
18m ago
Where to watch, listen, stream Falcons at Saints
1h ago
On hot seat vs. Saints: Falcons’ line needs to give Desmond Ridder time to pass
1h ago
Featured

Menorah lightings, Cricket Celebration Bowl and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta...
19h ago
Atlanta’s Celebration Bowl puts HBCU football in national spotlight
Chatham County grand jury indicts mother in murder of toddler Quinton Simon
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top