Matt Ryan on Raheem Morris, Dan Quinn getting head coaching jobs

“I’ve seen him in all different capacities as a coach on the defensive side of the ball, on the offensive side of the ball, a defensive coordinator, then interim head coach,” Ryan told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution about Morris. “He’s comfortable in all of those roles. I saw his ability to connect with players an he is as good as there is.”

The Falcons have had six consecutive losing seasons.

“I think he’ll do a great job with that in the locker room,” Ryan said. “Leaving for a couple years and going out to L.A., I think it gives him the ability to hire a staff and to be surrounded by guys that were in a different place and to see some different things and get different exposure, which I think is almost as important as the head coach.”

With the lag, Morris was able to hire most of his coaching staff.

“It’s the staff that that you’re able to assemble,” Ryan said. “I know he’s fired up about the coordinators and the guys that he’s pulling together. I think he’s a great fit for Atlanta because I think he understands the building. He knows how it works. It’s not going to be new for him coming in. He’s got good relationships with everyone, there. So, I’m excited to see how they can do. I’m excited for him personally.”

Quinn spent the past three seasons as Dallas’ defensive coordinator.

“I’m fired up for Dan,” Ryan said. “I think he’s experienced as a head coach. What he did here in Atlanta, you know, I always loved playing for him. Then going against him, playing against him in Dallas, when I was with Indy (Colts), going down there and seeing what he’s done with that defense and how they’ve played.”

The Commanders plan to introduce Quinn after Super Bowl week.

“I’m excited he’s gotten another opportunity because I think he certainly deserves it,” Ryan said. “He’s got an interesting place to because it’s new ownership. There’s a lot of culture building to do and he’s excellent at that. I think he’ll do a great job. I’m rooting for him.”

