Lineman, linebacker expected back at practice for Falcons

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
50 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson and outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie were expected to participate in Wednesday’s practice, according to Falcons coach Arthur Smith.

Wilkinson, who has seven starts at left guard this season, was placed on injured reserve Nov. 5 with a knee injury. Smith said a return to practice doesn’t mean that Wilkinson will play in Sunday’s game against the Steelers, but returning to the field is a positive step in his recovery. Once Wilkinson returns, the team will have 21 days to decide if it wants to move him to the active roster.

Ebiketie is expected back at practice after exiting Sunday’s game against the Commanders with a forearm/wrist injury. Smith said there may be an update on the status of defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham, who was placed on injured reserve Nov. 21 after suffering an injury against the Bears the day before.

Doug Roberson covers the Atlanta United and Major League Soccer.

