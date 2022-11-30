Lineman, linebacker expected back at practice for Falcons

FLOWERY BRANCH — Offensive lineman Elijah Wilkinson and outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie were expected to participate in Wednesday’s practice, according to Falcons coach Arthur Smith.
Wilkinson, who has seven starts at left guard this season, was placed on injured reserve Nov. 5 with a knee injury. Smith said a return to practice doesn’t mean that Wilkinson will play in Sunday’s game against the Steelers, but returning to the field is a positive step in his recovery. Once Wilkinson returns, the team will have 21 days to decide if it wants to move him to the active roster.
Ebiketie is expected back at practice after exiting Sunday’s game against the Commanders with a forearm/wrist injury. Smith said there may be an update on the status of defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham, who was placed on injured reserve Nov. 21 after suffering an injury against the Bears the day before.
Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule
Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26
Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27
Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23
Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20
Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15
Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14
Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17
Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT
Nov. 6 Chargers 20, Falcons 17
Nov. 10 Panthers 25, Falcons 15
Nov. 20 Falcons 27, Bears 24
Nov. 27 Commanders 19, Falcons 13
Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.
BYE WEEK
Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD
Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.
Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.
Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD
