Lineman, linebacker expected back at practice for Falcons

Starting guard Wilkinson close to returning

Wilkinson, who has seven starts at left guard this season, was placed on injured reserve Nov. 5 with a knee injury. Smith said a return to practice doesn’t mean that Wilkinson will play in Sunday’s game against the Steelers, but returning to the field is a positive step in his recovery. Once Wilkinson returns, the team will have 21 days to decide if it wants to move him to the active roster.

Ebiketie is expected back at practice after exiting Sunday’s game against the Commanders with a forearm/wrist injury. Smith said there may be an update on the status of defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham, who was placed on injured reserve Nov. 21 after suffering an injury against the Bears the day before.