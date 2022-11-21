Falcons’ Jaylinn Hawkins joins the ‘Closer’s Club’

Hawkins now is in that group.

The Falcons improved to 5-6 and remain in second place in the NFC South behind the Bucs (5-5), who had a bye this week.

“It’s not over with,” Hawkins said. “It was just a good thing to go out there and win with the squad.”

The Falcons had taken the lead on a 53-yard field goal by Younghoe Koo.

The defense had been on the field for an 8-minute, 32-second touchdown drive on the Bears’ previous possession. With the game on the line, they were tired but still ready to scrap.

Hawkins’ interception was a culmination of an elaborate defensive plan that was designed to keep Fields in the pocket.

Fields jumped on the pass that was intended for running back David Montgomery. He appeared to be injured on the previous play and was seen grabbing his left shoulder.

“He’s a good quarterback,” Hawkins said. “Good arm. Good arm talent. He’s good on his feet. He can make plays. He’s just a good quarterback.”

The Falcons achieved their goal, but Fields rushed for 85 yards on 18 attempts. He was held to 12 yards rushing in the second half.

Fields completed 14 of 21 passes for 153 yards. He tossed a touchdown pass and the key interception.

“Yeah, but he still did his thing, though,” Hawkins said. “Respect to him.”

Hawkins had three tackles and a pass defensed to go with his interception.

The Falcons’ secondary received a boost from the return of cornerback A.J. Terrell, who finished with four tackles.

“That’s what it’s all about,” Terrell said of Hawkins’ interception. “We have to always find a way to create a big turnover at the end of the game to seal it. We needed that. It was definitely big for us.”

Terrell, who had a hamstring injury, had missed the past three games and most of the Cincinnati game, when he played eight defensive snaps.

“I’m good,” Terrell said when asked how he felt. “I played four quarters. I felt I showed that I was good.”

The secondary also benefited from the defense getting four sacks, which was a season high. Defensive tackle Abdullah Anderson, outside linebacker Arnold Ebiketie, outside linebacker Lorenzo Carter and defensive tackle Grady Jarrett all had sacks.

“It helped a lot,” Terrell said. “We knew he was a mobile quarterback coming in. We knew that he was going to get outside. We harped on it this week about keeping him contained and making sure we plaster receivers.”

Fields had a long gain of 17 yards.

“Making sure that we didn’t let him break loose when he started scrambling,” Terrell said. “It worked hand-in-hand. They did what they had to do, and we did what we had to do on the back end.”

Jarrett almost had an interception early in the game, when linebacker Mykal Walker tipped a pass from Fields up in the air.

Bears offensive lineman Sam Mustipher knocked Jarrett to the ground.

“I went right up to him,” Terrell said. “It was up in the air for a minute. He’ll be straight, though. It was up there. I don’t know who could have caught that one. It was like a real punt.”

Falcons defensive end Ta’Quon Graham was carted off the field with a left knee injury.

“I think the depth really showed today,” Jarrett said. “It was good to see guys step up. Guys like Abdullah Anderson, who got his first sack of the season today against his former team. Jalen Dalton and Big Timmy (Horne) stepped up.”

Graham could be lost for the season.

“We definitely have confidence in our guys, but we hate to see our brother go down,” Jarrett said. “We hope for the best diagnosis to come back, and he’s going to bounce back from whatever it is. It’s going to motivate us to go harder.”

