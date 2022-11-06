Inactives: Chargers at Falcons

It will be the second consecutive game that Terrell has missed. He was replaced in the starting lineup by Cornell Armstrong against the Panthers on Sunday.

The Falcons traded for cornerback Rashad Fenton on Tuesday.

Former starting center Matt Hennessy is expected to start at left guard for Wilkinson.

In addition to Terrell, the Falcons inactives include: safety Erik Harris, linebacker Nate Landman, offensive guard Chuma Edoga, tight end Anthony Firkser, wide receiver Bryan Edwards and defensive lineman Matt Dickerson.

The Chargers inactives: quarterback Easton Stick, kicker Dustin Hopkins, wide receiver Keenan Allen, cornerback Kemon Hall, wide receiver Mike Williams, outside linebacker ChrisRmphII and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery.

