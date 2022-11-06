ajc logo
X

Inactives: Chargers at Falcons

Atlanta Falcons
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago
Cordarrelle Patterson is active

Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who missed the past four games while on injured reserve after undergoing left knee surgery, will be active when the Falcons (4-4) host the Chargers (4-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The Falcons released outside linebacker Quinton Bell to make room for Patterson.

Left guard Elijah Wilkinson, who has a knee injury, was placed on injured reserve, and defensive lineman Jalen Dalton was signed to the 53-man roster.

Safety Javonte Moffatt and offensive guard/center Ryan Neuzil were promoted from the practice squad for this game.

Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring) was declared out on Friday.

It will be the second consecutive game that Terrell has missed. He was replaced in the starting lineup by Cornell Armstrong against the Panthers on Sunday.

The Falcons traded for cornerback Rashad Fenton on Tuesday.

Former starting center Matt Hennessy is expected to start at left guard for Wilkinson.

In addition to Terrell, the Falcons inactives include: safety Erik Harris, linebacker Nate Landman, offensive guard Chuma Edoga, tight end Anthony Firkser, wide receiver Bryan Edwards and defensive lineman Matt Dickerson.

The Chargers inactives: quarterback Easton Stick, kicker Dustin Hopkins, wide receiver Keenan Allen, cornerback Kemon Hall, wide receiver Mike Williams, outside linebacker ChrisRmphII and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery.

For more content about the Atlanta Falcons

On Facebook at Atlanta Falcons News Now

On Instagram at DorlandoLed

Atlanta Falcons coverage on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Bow Tie Chronicles

Atlanta Falcons 2022 schedule

Sept. 11: Saints 27, Falcons 26

Sept. 18: Rams 31, Falcons 27

Sept. 25 Falcons 27, Seahawks 23

Oct. 2 Falcons 23, Browns 20

Oct. 9 Buccaneers 21, Falcons 15

Oct. 16 Falcons 28, 49ers 14

Oct. 23 Bengals 35, Falcons 17

Oct. 30 Falcons 37, Panthers 34 OT

Nov. 6 vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Carolina, 8:15 p.m.

Nov. 20 vs. Chicago, 1 p.m.

Nov. 27 at Washington, 1 p.m.

Dec. 4 vs. Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

BYE WEEK

Dec. 18 at New Orleans, TBD

Dec. 24 at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

Jan. 1 vs. Arizona, 1 p.m.

Jan. 8 vs. Tampa Bay, TBD

About the Author

Follow D. Orlando Ledbetter on facebookFollow D. Orlando Ledbetter on twitter

D. Orlando Ledbetter, Esq is the award-winning Atlanta Falcons beat writer for the newspaper, has been on the staff since 2003. Every day D. Orlando strives to provide inside in the Falcons and the NFL. He finds the most joy in providing insight into the team, the coaching moves, the offseason business moves, the draft and the games.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia defense quiets Tennessee hype: ‘Business, not personal’13h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Against Georgia’s defense amid loud crowd, No. 1 Tennessee wasn’t ‘fine’
16h ago

Credit: AP

In first start, Zach Pyron a breath of fresh air for Georgia Tech
18h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech rallies to defeat Virginia Tech
20h ago

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech rallies to defeat Virginia Tech
20h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Breakdown: No. 3 Georgia 27, No. 1 Tennessee 13
12h ago
The Latest

Falcons activate Cordarrelle Patterson in time to face Chargers on Sunday
20h ago
Falcons’ Matt Hennessy may start at left guard against Chargers
Falcons’ A.J. Terrell, Elijah Wilkinson ruled out for Chargers game
Featured

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Week 12 high school football scoreboard
Wild Georgia: Expect a ‘blood moon’ eclipse on Election Day
Daylight saving time: 7 things to know
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top