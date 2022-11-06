Inactives: Chargers at Falcons

Falcons running back Cordarrelle Patterson, who missed the past four games while on injured reserve after undergoing left knee surgery, will be active when the Falcons (4-4) host the Chargers (4-3) at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
The Falcons released outside linebacker Quinton Bell to make room for Patterson.
Left guard Elijah Wilkinson, who has a knee injury, was placed on injured reserve, and defensive lineman Jalen Dalton was signed to the 53-man roster.
Safety Javonte Moffatt and offensive guard/center Ryan Neuzil were promoted from the practice squad for this game.
Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell (hamstring) was declared out on Friday.
It will be the second consecutive game that Terrell has missed. He was replaced in the starting lineup by Cornell Armstrong against the Panthers on Sunday.
The Falcons traded for cornerback Rashad Fenton on Tuesday.
Former starting center Matt Hennessy is expected to start at left guard for Wilkinson.
In addition to Terrell, the Falcons inactives include: safety Erik Harris, linebacker Nate Landman, offensive guard Chuma Edoga, tight end Anthony Firkser, wide receiver Bryan Edwards and defensive lineman Matt Dickerson.
The Chargers inactives: quarterback Easton Stick, kicker Dustin Hopkins, wide receiver Keenan Allen, cornerback Kemon Hall, wide receiver Mike Williams, outside linebacker ChrisRmphII and defensive lineman Jerry Tillery.
